Tip Time Preview
GONZAGA 3-0 at IOWA 5-0TIME: 11:00 a.m.TV: CBS – Tom McCarthy and Clark Kellogg on the call.SERIES: Iowa leads the series 2-1. Iowa won the first two meetings, but Gonzaga won the last one in the N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news