Tip Time Preview
PURDUE 6-2 (1-0) at IOWA 6-1 (0-0)TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel on the call.SERIES: Purdue holds a 92-76 edge in the all-time series between the two schools. Iowa holds a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news