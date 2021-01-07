Tip Time Preview
IOWA 9-2 (3-1) at MARYLAND 6-5 (1-3)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: ESPN2 – Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel on the call.SERIES: This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools with Maryland holding a 7-4 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news