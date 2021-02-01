Tip Time Preview
MICHIGAN STATE 8-6 (2-6) at IOWA 12-4 (6-3)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: FS1 – Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe will be on the call.SERIES: Michigan State holds a 76-55 edge in the overall series. Iowa holds a 35-2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news