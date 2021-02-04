Tip Time Preview
OHIO STATE 14-4 (8-4) at IOWA 13-4 (7-3)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: ESPN – Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call.SERIES: The all-time series between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes is tied up at 81 and the tw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news