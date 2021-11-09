Tip Time Preview
LONGWOOD 0-0 vs. IOWA 0-0TIME: 9:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Chris Vosters and Trent Meacham on the call.SERIES: This will be the second meeting between Iowa and Longwood. The Hawkeyes won the only other meet...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news