Tip Time Preview
KANSAS CITY 0-1 vs. IOWA 1-0TIME: 7:00 p.m.TV: BTN+ – Connor Onion and Jess Settles on the call.SERIES: This will be the third meeting between the two schools. Both games have been played in Iowa C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news