Tip Time Preview
ILLINOIS (6-2, 1-0) AT IOWA (7-1, 0-1)TIME: 6:00 p.m.TV: FS1 – Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call.SERIES: Illinois holds an 88-76 edge in the overall series between the boarder rivals. Iowa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news