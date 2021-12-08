Tip Time Preview

IOWA at IOWA STATE

TIME: 6:00pm

TV: ESPNU

SERIES: Iowa leads the all-time series 29-22 – 7-3 in the last 10 matchups – 5 straight wins

BY THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE:

Iowa – 84.2 ppg, 48.4% FG, 30.7% 3pt, 40.2 rebounds, 15.8 TO

Iowa State – 81.3 ppg, 43.0% FG, 37.1% 3pt, 42.0 rebounds, 12.8 TO

DEFENSE:

Iowa – 62.0 ppg, 35.6% FG, 27.4% 3pt, 35.0 rebounds, 18.5 TO

Iowa State – 59.9 ppg, 36.8% FG, 30.3% 3pt, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 TO

PROJECTED LINEUPS

IOWA

6-0 guard Caitlin Clark – 22.0 ppg, 8.7 reb, 7.8 ast, 40.2% FG, 24.6% 3pt

5-9 guard Gabbie Marshall – 6.3 ppg, 39.3% FG, 41.7% 3pt

6-0 guard Kate Martin – 6.8 ppg, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast, 50.0% FG

6-1 forward McKenna Warnock – 13.3 ppg, 7.0 reb, 55.3% FG, 40.9% 3pt

6-3 center Monika Czinano – 17.7 ppg, 5.7 reb, 67.7% FG

Bench Contributors:

6-0 guard Kylie Feuerbach – 5.3 ppg, 48.0% FG

5-10 guard Tomi Taiwo – 5.3 ppg, 66.7% 3pt

IOWA STATE

6-0 guard Lexi Donarski – 15.4 ppg, 4.1 reb, 40.3% FG, 37.1% 3pt

6-1 guard Ashley Joens – 20.2 ppg, 9.4 reb, 41.4% FG, 40.0% 3pt

5-11 guard Emily Ryan – 10.0 ppg, 3.1 reb, 6.0 ast, 35.4% FG, 19.4% 3pt

5-8 guard Aubrey Joens – 13.3 ppg, 8.9 reb, 48.2% FG, 47.1% 3pt

6-3 forward Morgan Kane – 6.7 ppg, 5.3 reb, 64.5% FG

Bench Contributors:

6-4 forward Izzi Zingaro – 4.2 ppg, 3.0 reb, 42.1% FG

6-3 center Beatriz Jordao – 7.7 ppg, 3.5 reb, 62.1% FG

PLAYER TO WATCH – PG Caitlin Clark

I think Caitlin will have to get some shots to fall from behind the 3pt line in this matchup and despite averaging 22 ppg and having two triple doubles, the 3pt shot hasn’t been falling for her. She has made just 3/22 3pt attempts since they have come back from their Covid pause.

If this game leads up to the hype and the expectations, it will be close into the fourth quarter and Caitlin will be asked to hit some big shots.

KEY MATCHUP – Iowa guards vs Iowa State guards

Iowa State has had some injuries that have hurt their depth in the backcourt and that is going to cause them to play their healthy guards for more minutes. If Iowa can keep their rotation of guards fresh throughout the game, they may be able to tire out the ISU guards late in the game.

Connor Ferguson of Cyclone Fanatic thinks there is a chance that Iowa State doesn’t bring any guards off the bench and that ISU will be forced to go with a bigger lineup when their guards have to take a seat.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

“This is the week that everybody looks forward to…We know it’s going to be an extremely tough game. We know that they have this circled (on the calendar).” – Lisa Bluder

“I think Caitlin is a lightning rod everywhere she goes. I think that people like to get on her and that’s ok. She is used to it.” – Lisa Bluder on Caitlin handling the ISU students

“We’re prepared for an environment in which they’re not going to be cheering for us…We’ve been blaring loud music at practice…I don’t know what music it is, but it’s annoying.” – Caitlin Clark

THE PICK

The Hawkeyes will need to do a number of things in order to win the game in Ames, starting with limiting turnovers and the amount of offensive rebounds Iowa State can get. Those are two things that doomed them against Duke and hurt them all of last season. If Iowa can do that, they will give themselves a good chance at victory.

After watching the Hawkeyes bounce back and play their best half of basketball all season in the second half vs Michigan State, they are confident going into the in-state game. I was on the fence after the loss to Duke, but the Hawkeyes looked incredibly sharp in that game vs the Spartans. I will stick with the prediction I made in my preview for Cyclone Fanatic and go with the Hawkeyes in a close one.