Tip Time Preview
IOWA 7-3 VS UTAH STATE 7-3TIME: 8:00 p.m.TV: BTN – Cory Provus and Shon Morris on the call. SERIES: Iowa holds a 2-1 edge in the series between the two schools. Two of the previous games were at ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news