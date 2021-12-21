Tip Time Preview
SE LOUISIANA 4-8 VS IOWA 8-3TIME: 7:00 p.m.TV: BTN+ - Jay Wilson and Matt Menzel on the call.SERIES: This is the second all-time meeting between Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana. The Hawkeyes won th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news