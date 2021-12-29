Tip Time Preview
WESTERN ILLINOIS 10-3 VS IOWA 9-3TIME: 7:00 p.m.TV: BTN+ - Scott Sudikoff and Jess Settles on the call.SERIES: Wednesday will be the 11th meeting between Iowa and Western Illinois. The Hawkeyes won...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news