Tip Time Preview
IOWA 11-3 (1-2) VS WISCONSIN 12-2 (2-1)TIME: 8:07 p.m.TV: FS1 – Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call. SERIES: Iowa leads the all-time series between the two schools, 86-84, after sweeping the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news