HawkeyeReport - Tippett, Stoops headed to College Football Hall of Fame

The membership to the College Football Hall of Fame will have a Hawkeye flavor when it comes to the enshrinement of the Class of 2021.

Former Hawkeye Andre Tippett will go in as a player and his teammate, Bob Stoops, will become a member of the Hall of Fame as a coach for his tenure at Oklahoma.

Tippett, who was a junior college transfer, ended up being a consensus All American in 1981 as he helped lead the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten title and trip to the Rose Bowl in over two decades.

In 1982, Tippett was a second round draft pick of the New England Patriots, where he played for 12 years, earning All Pro status twice and also earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl on five different occasions. In 1985, Tippett was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as he led the Patriots to the AFC title. He was also named to the NFL’s All Decade team in the 1980’s.

In 2008, Tippett was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame.

With his election into the College Football Hall of Fame, Tippett will also become a member of the Kinnick Stadium Wall of Fame, which was established in 2013. Tippett will become the tenth former Hawkeye to receive this honor.

Also headed to the Hall of Fame is Bob Stoops, who played safety for the Hawkeyes with Tippett in the early 80’s. Stoops will receive the honor as a coach. He actually got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in 1983-84. Then he served as an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes until 1987.

Stoops interviewed for the Iowa job when Hayden Fry retired, but decided to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma, where he won a national title 2000, beating Florida State. His teams finished in the Top Ten in 11 of his 18 seasons and in the top five on seven occasions. Overall, he finished with an overall coaching record of 190-48 with the Sooners.

Here’s the full list of players and coaches being inducted in 2021

PLAYERS:

Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)

David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)

Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)

Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)

Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)

C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)

Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)

Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)

COACHES:

Rudy Hubbard – 83-48-3 (63.1%); Florida A&M (1974-85)

Bob Stoops – 190-48-0 (79.8%); Oklahoma (1999-2016)

And here is the list of former Hawkeyes who are in the College Football Hall of Fame

Eddie Anderson, Head Coach (1939-42, 1946-49), Inducted 1971

Earl Banks, as Head Coach, Morgan State (1960-73), Inducted 1992

Aubrey Devine, Quarterback (1919-21), Inducted 1973

Randy Duncan, Quarterback (1956-58), Inducted 1997

Forest “Evy” Evashevski, Head Coach (1952-60), Inducted 2000

Hayden Fry, Head Coach (1979-98), Inducted 2003

Calvin Jones, Guard (1953-55), Inducted 1980

Howard Jones, Head Coach (1916-23), Inducted 1951

Alex Karras, Tackle (1955-57), Inducted 1991

Nile Kinnick, Halfback (1937-39), Inducted 1951

Gordon Locke, Fullback (1920-22), Inducted 1960

Chuck Long, Quarterback (1981-85), Inducted 1999

Slip Madigan, Head Coach (1943-44), Inducted 1974

Duke Slater, Tackle (1918-21), Inducted 1951

Larry Station, Linebacker (1982-85), Inducted, 2009

Bob Stoops (1978-82), Coaching Career, Oklahoma, 1999-2016; Inducted, 2021

Andre Tippett, Defensive End (1979-81), Inducted, 2021