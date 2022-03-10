Titus Cram visits Iowa junior day

Class of 2024 in-state running back Titus Cram was back in Iowa City for a junior day with the Hawkeyes on Saturday. For the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Bondurant native, it was his fifth visit to campus since his recruiting took off last year and another chance to learn more about the Iowa football program.

"I came in early and did a photo shoot and I got to see the locker room for the first time, so that was pretty cool," said Cram. "It was a great experience in all."

Cram, who rushed for 1,461 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, was also able to spend time with the coaching staff including lead recruiter Jay Niemann and running backs coach Ladell Betts.

"I got to talk to Coach Niemann and Coach Betts through the whole day," Cram said. "Their messages were just them talking to me about Iowa and how it would be the fit for me."

Currently, Cram has scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska on the table. The next visit for the Class of 2024 prospect will be to Memphis next week during his spring break.