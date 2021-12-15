Defensive back TJ Hall is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound California native announced his commitment live on Instagram today and will be signing his national letter of intent to Iowa.

"What made my mind up was definitely the culture, the tradition, the people, the coaches, and just the stability that they have," Hall told HawkeyeReport.com. "They have been there for 20 plus years and have developed so many players and got them ready for the next level."

"Coach Parker specifically has so much knowledge for the game," said Hall. "He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the country. I want to be the best, so why not learn from him?"

A three-star prospect, Hall chose Iowa over finalists Washington and Michigan. During the recruiting process, he also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, and UNLV.