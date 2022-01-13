TJ Hall ready to enroll

After committing to the Hawkeyes on signing day in December, TJ Hall is ready to make the move to Iowa City this week as an early enrollee. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 178-pound California native to talk about the upcoming move, making the transition to college, and much more.

Q: First, when do you make the move to Iowa City?

HALL: I fly out Thursday and arrive Friday and then I officially move in the 15th and 16th.

Q: Have you found out who you are rooming with this year?

HALL: I’ll be rooming with Xavier Nwankpa.

Q: What number you will be wearing?

HALL: I’ll be rocking #6 as of right now unless anything changes.

Q: Overall, what are your thoughts and emotions going in this semester and what are you looking forward to?

HALL: As we’re getting closer, my thoughts and emotions are just like, "Wow, the time is finally here.” I'm excited to get an early start on my college career, but also will be sad to not be around my family a lot. But I know this is what’s best for me and my family. I look forward to just starting ASAP and getting to know more of my teammates and getting acclimated into the college life.

Q: Which coaches do you stay in touch with the most and what has been their message?

HALL: I stay in touch with Tyler Barnes and Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz. Their message is just they are excited as well and can’t wait for me to be back up there for good this time.

Q: Lastly, just looking back at your decision now that you are getting ready to report, what do you think it was about Iowa that made it the right fit for you?

HALL: What it was about Iowa that made my decision was just their tradition, culture, and hardworking mentality. They don’t care who you are, you have to earn everything you get and they are always honest and upfront with you and give you what you need to succeed and get better. Ultimately, that’s all a player can ask for is a place that will push you to be great. Also, being coached by the best in Coach Parker was a major factor as well.

A three-star prospect, Hall committed to Iowa on December 15, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Washington, Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, and UNLV.

As a senior, Hall finished the season with 26 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble on defense along with 48 catches for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense for San Joaquin Memorial High school in Fresno, CA.