Top 2022 targets to watch this month
The Iowa football program is in somewhat unfamiliar territory. While many years ago it wasn’t all that abnormal for the Hawkeyes to be sitting at one or two commitments in the month of June, the ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news