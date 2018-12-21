Top 21 in-state names to watch in 2021
MORE: Class of 2021 Offer ListYesterday, it was the top 20 in 2020 and today it's 21 for the Class of 2021. We break down the top 21 in-state football players to follow in the Class of 2021 over th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news