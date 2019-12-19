MORE: Class of 2021 Offer List | Class of 2021 In-State Rankings

As the focus begins to shift to the Class of 2021, HawkeyeReport.com plans to take a long look at the in-state group of prospects, which might be as talented and as deep as any in-state class in recent memory.

The Iowa coaching staff already has verbal commitment from four, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, Griffin Liddle, and Zach Twedt, and Nebraska already has a commitment from one, Henry Lutovsky.

Here are 21 additional recruits that remain undecided to watch over the next year.

T.J. Bollers

Clear-Creek Amana DE 6-3 230 lbs.

Bollers has grown up close to Iowa City and has a father who suited up for the program. Time will tell if that will be enough to keep this standout within state borders as scholarships have come from throughout the country.

Thomas Fidone

Lewis Central TE 6-5 220 lbs.

Fidone has seen his recruiting stock go to another level following a junior campaign that saw him total nearly 600-yards receiving along with seven touchdowns. He has been a frequent visitor to the University of Iowa, but competition will be stiff for signing this junior.

Brody Brecht

Ankeny WR 6-4 190 lbs.

Brecht spent his junior season seeing double teams nearly every week and still averaged 22.7 yards per catch. He doubles as a Division I baseball recruit as well.

Jeff Bowie

West Branch DE 6-5 250 lbs.

Bowie is another stellar in-state defensive lineman who has earned a scholarship from the Iowa staff. He racked up 15 tackles for loss and six sacks during the fall while helping the Bears to an undefeated run in the regular season.

Tyler Maro

Davenport Assumption OT 6-8 245 lbs.

Louisville and South Dakota State have scholarships on the table for Maro with more potentially coming his way. This big man has the frame to continue adding weight and will make a push within the Class of 2021 in-state rankings.

Cooper DeJean

OA-BCIG WR 6-2 195 lbs.

DeJean was a man among boys at the high school level this fall with over 4,800-yards for the Class 2A champions. That athleticism has helped him average 23-points per game last winter on the basketball court.

Marcus Morgan

Iowa City West QB 6-2 165 lbs.

The big question for Morgan is will his future be in football or baseball? He holds scholarships for both sports and continues to showcase his skills as one of the best overall athletes in the junior class.

Ashton Cook

Iowa City Regina QB 6-4 185 lbs.

Cook has some deep family ties to the University of Iowa but has worked hard to make a name for himself. As a junior, he tossed for nearly 2,500-yards for a Class 1A final four squad.

Caleb Bacon

Lake Mills LB 6-3 200 lbs.

A strong junior campaign with 92 stops, 21 tackles for loss, and seven sacks has him on the radar of Iowa. Bacon has visited Iowa twice in recent months.

Carson Petlon

West Delaware OT 6-6 295 lbs

Petlon grew up a fan of the Hawkeyes and has worked hard to play his way onto their radar. He has the size that Division I coaches seek.

Creed Welch

Waukon QB 6-3 170 lbs.

Waukon and Welch may have fallen short of a state title in 2019 but that didn't slow down his individual play. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 2,226 yards while also picking off seven passes defensively.

Dodge Sauser

Grinnell OT 6-4 255 lbs.

Growing up around the game has helped Sauser be a coach on the field. He has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City and is working hard to dominate during the summer camp circuit.

Eddie Saidat

Waukee DE 6-3 210 lbs.

Saidat is a versatile athlete for Waukee who could end up playing defensive end or tight end at the college level. With a father who played for the Hawkeyes, he has followed the team for quite some time.

Henry Lutovsky

Mount Pleasant OT 6-6 310 lbs.

Lutovsky landed scholarships from the likes of Iowa State, Georgia, and Missouri before ending the recruiting process with a commitment to the University of Nebraska in November.

Jayden Williams

West Des Moines Valley RB 6-1 200 lbs.

The speed of Williams is on full display both on the football field and the track. He holds an offer from Northern Illinois and is a recruit that the Iowa coaches are following closely after a 1,000-yard junior campaign.

Jim Bonifas

Dubuque Senior OT 6-5 255 lbs.

Bonifas had an opportunity to visit Iowa City early in the fall and get a better feel for what the Hawkeyes have to offer. He snagged all-state honors after a strong showing during the course of the 2019 season.

Luke Pinnick

West Marshall OT 6-4 290 lbs.

Pinnick was one of the first in-state players in the Class of 2021 to land an offer and has continued to garner interest from colleges. He holds scholarships from Iowa State and Kansas but is sorting through a wide range of other colleges interested.

Max White

Cedar Rapids Kennedy RB 5-10 180 lbs.

White is a game changing athlete who has grown up around the game and it shows every time he takes the field. He has on campus in Iowa City frequently to get a better feel for the Hawkeye program.

Nasir Washington

West Des Moines Valley DE 6-3 230 lbs.

Washington has gotten a better feel for the Iowa program with a late game day visit along with a trip out for a bowl game. His size and tenacity will make him a recruit to follow going forward.

Raph Hamilton

Iowa City High QB 6-4 220 lbs.

Hamilton has been a multi-year starter behind center for the Little Hawkeyes, but his future on the gridiron may be at tight end. He has a big frame and the athleticism to play a number of different spots.

Seth Malcom

Fremont-Mills LB 6-3 190 lbs.

Playing 8-Man football has not stopped Malcom from catching the eye of Division I coaches. Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska have offers on the table for this all-stater.

Aaron Smith

Waukee DB 5-11 170 lbs.

The athleticism of Smith is on full display both on the football field and the track. He has visited Iowa City several times and is a serious candidate to follow.