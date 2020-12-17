HawkeyeReport - Top 22 in-state names to watch in the Class of 2022

MORE: Offer List | Recruiting Board

With most of the Class of 2021 signing this week, the Class of 2022 is on the clock.

In this update, we take a look at 22 in-state football players to watch in next year's class, how they performed in their junior season, and the latest on their recruiting.

Xavier Nwankpa

Southeast Polk DB

6-2 180 lbs.

Nwankpa has been one of the hottest recruits in the country as he has landed scholarships from programs in a wide range of locations. He was outstanding on both sides of the football and continued to improve as the year wore on.

Aaron Graves

Southeast Valley DE

6-5 260 lbs.

This long time Iowa commitment once again proved why he is one of the highest rated football players in the country. He totaled 50.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks while leading his squad to a 9-1 mark.

Hunter Deyo

Lewis Central DT

6-3 270 lbs.

Few prep athletes are as dominant with what Deyo has shown during his prep career thus far at Lewis Central. Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, and a handful of others have offers on the table for this all state defensive lineman.

Jacob Imming

Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB

6-2 205 lbs.

Imming put together an impressive junior campaign that included 49 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 502 receiving yards. The Hawkeyes have an early offer on the table for him along with Nebraska and Iowa State.

Eli Raridon

West Des Moines Valley TE

6-6 220 lbs.

The Division I bloodlines of Raridon along with his impressive athleticism has helped him garner early offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, and a number of others. He totaled 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns at tight end.

Will McLaughlin

Harlan LB

6-3 220 lbs.

McLaughlin saw his recruiting heat up during the season when the University of Iowa and others threw an offer into the ring with hopes of signing him next December. He helped Harlan make a run to the Class 3A title game.

Gabe Burkle

Prairie TE

6-7 235 lbs.

The multi-sport background of Burkle is what has helped him catch the eye of college coaches. He has landed multiple Division I scholarships at this point and continues to be evaluated by the Hawkeye coaches.

Jaxon Dailey

Southeast Polk QB

6-3 210 lbs.

With a father who played for Iowa, Dailey is a quarterback that the Hawkeye coaches are very well aware of. Division I offers are on the table for him and he backed it up with 2,122 total yards for a squad that finished second in Class 4A.

Spruceton Buddenhagen

Clarke OT

6-6 270 lbs.

Buddenhagen was a pre-pandemic visitor to Iowa City and has been able to get a better feel for what the program offers. He holds scholarships from Iowa State and Nebraska while continuing to be evaluated by the Hawkeye staff.

Corey Phillips

Ames TE

6-5 250 lbs.

With an early scholarship from Central Florida, Phillips will be a prospect to keep a close eye on over the next twelve months. He finished the fall with 349 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Dominic Wiseman

Davenport North DT

6-2 235 lb.

Wiseman continues to make a name for himself with his performances year after up front for the Wildcats. His 18.5 tackles for loss are what continue to help him garner Division I attention.

Kale Krogh

Ballard OT

6-6 260 lbs.

Krogh has continued to garner attention from the Iowa staff and backed it up with a stellar junior campaign. His recruiting chance could potentially blow up with the way he played on both sides of the ball as a junior.

Ben Kuehnast

Humboldt OT

6-7 245 lbs.

The size and length of Kuehnast is what makes him so valuable. His highlight tape will continue to garner interest from more college coaches going forward.

Carter Gorder

Mason City OT

6-4 300 lbs.

Gorder has been on the radar of the University of Iowa coaches for some time and he proved it with the way he played during a strong junior season. He was critical to a strong line at Mason City.

Eddie Burgess

Montezuma QB

6-4 215 lbs.

If you are seeking the next Division I in-state 8-Man player, look no further than Burgess. There was little he didn't do through a junior campaign that ended with 4,951 total yards and 91 tackles for a team that narrowly fell short of a state title run.

Jaylen Pettus

Dowling Catholic DE

6-1 220 lbs.

The Maroons may have fallen short for a championship, but Pettus used the fall to prove that he was one of the best linemen in the state. He earned all state honors by totaling 12.5 TFLs against some of the best teams in the state.

Joe Turner

Davenport Assumption OC

6-4 270 lbs.

The Knights have had a loaded offensive line in recent years and Turner is working hard to be the next sought after recruit. His size, strength, and the success of him team will continue to open doors to coaches at the next level.

Liam Becher

Iowa City West OT

6-7 295 lbs.

The Trojans consistently trusted Becher with opening big holes during the fall and he stepped up to the challenge. He snagged all state honors while helping Iowa City West to a strong run in 2020.

Luke Vonderhaar

Pleasant Valley DT

6-4 245 lbs.

It was a special year overall for Pleasant Valley and Vonderhaar had a big hand in their success. His seven TFLs and strong play in the trenches allowed the Spartans to make a run to the Class 4A final four.

Jahsiah Galvan

West Liberty DB

6-1 175 lbs.

West Liberty leaned heavily on the athleticism of Galvan and he lived up to the height with 1,556 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Iowa and a few others have been keeping an eye on his improvement.

Wyatt Hatcher

Lewis Central LB

6-3 205 lbs.

Hatcher is yet another prospect from Lewis Central that has an opportunity to play college at a very high level. As a junior, he finished with 37 stops and 18 tackles for loss.

Braden Simonsen

Ankeny DE

6-3 225 lbs.

Could the pipeline from Ankeny to Iowa City continue with Simonsen? This talented junior finished with 14.5 tackles for loss during a season that finished with a Class 4A crown.