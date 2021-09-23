 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 14:54:14 -0500') }} football

Top in-state games to watch

Aaron Graves and his Southeast Valley team travel to Estherville Lincoln Central this week.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Southeast Valley

Why: With what will be one of their toughest games of the 2021 regular season, Southeast Valley hopes to remain undefeated and take another step towards a district title on Friday night. This club has scored at least 28 points in all four of their victories this fall while balancing their run and pass games. Having one of the best linemen within state borders in Aaron Graves certainly has helped their chances. This long-time Hawkeye commit has continued to make a run at all state honors with 17 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss early on. Graves will continue to be counted on in all facets of the game in hopes of stopping an Estherville Lincoln Central squad that has lost one. The Midgets may not have the big recruited names, but they have a knack for winning football games and it has shown early on this year.

Top prospect to watch:

Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley (Iowa Commit)

Another Big Game to Watch

Humboldt vs. Ballard

Why: With two of the best linemen in the state potentially facing off against one another, Ballard vs. Humboldt gets the slight nod as a contest to keep a close eye on. Iowa commit Kale Krogh proved his worth in the eyes of college coaches during the summer months when he saw his recruiting stock fly through the roof before choosing the Hawkeyes. His squad has bounced back from their 0-2 start with two straight shutout victories. On the Humboldt sidelines, offensive lineman Ben Kuehnast has played his way into scholarships from the likes of Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and North Dakota along with some attention from Iowa. A strong performance against an elite opponent in Krogh certainly could help Kuehnast continue to raise his profile in the eyes of coaches at the next level.

Top prospects to watch:

Kale Krogh, Ballard (Iowa Commit)

Ben Kuehnast, Humboldt (4 Offers)

Honorable Mention

Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

Benton vs. Mount Vernon

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Carroll

Columbus Catholic vs. Cascade

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Winterset

Dike-New Hartford vs. East Marshall

Harris-Lake Park vs. Bishop Garrigan

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Alta-Aurelia

Iowa City West vs. Iowa City High

Marion vs. Western Dubuque

Mediapolis vs. West Branch

North Scott vs. Iowa City Liberty

OABCIG vs. Spirit Lake

Oelwein vs. Waukon

PCM vs. Albia

Sigourney Keota vs. Pella Christian

South Winneshiek vs. North Linn

St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary's

Turkey Valley vs. Janesville

Webster City vs. Fort Dodge

West Sioux vs. Western Christian

Wilton vs. Regina Catholic

Woodbine vs. Boyer Valley

Xavier vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

The Commitments

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at Lone Tree

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High vs. Iowa City West

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk vs. Boone

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard at Humboldt

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Estherville Lincoln Central

The Offers

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion vs. Western Dubuque

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport North

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Waterloo East

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale vs. Des Moines East

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Carlisle

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

