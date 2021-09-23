Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Southeast Valley
Why: With what will be one of their toughest games of the 2021 regular season, Southeast Valley hopes to remain undefeated and take another step towards a district title on Friday night. This club has scored at least 28 points in all four of their victories this fall while balancing their run and pass games. Having one of the best linemen within state borders in Aaron Graves certainly has helped their chances. This long-time Hawkeye commit has continued to make a run at all state honors with 17 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss early on. Graves will continue to be counted on in all facets of the game in hopes of stopping an Estherville Lincoln Central squad that has lost one. The Midgets may not have the big recruited names, but they have a knack for winning football games and it has shown early on this year.
Top prospect to watch:
Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley (Iowa Commit)
Another Big Game to Watch
Humboldt vs. Ballard
Why: With two of the best linemen in the state potentially facing off against one another, Ballard vs. Humboldt gets the slight nod as a contest to keep a close eye on. Iowa commit Kale Krogh proved his worth in the eyes of college coaches during the summer months when he saw his recruiting stock fly through the roof before choosing the Hawkeyes. His squad has bounced back from their 0-2 start with two straight shutout victories. On the Humboldt sidelines, offensive lineman Ben Kuehnast has played his way into scholarships from the likes of Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and North Dakota along with some attention from Iowa. A strong performance against an elite opponent in Krogh certainly could help Kuehnast continue to raise his profile in the eyes of coaches at the next level.
Top prospects to watch:
Kale Krogh, Ballard (Iowa Commit)
Ben Kuehnast, Humboldt (4 Offers)
Honorable Mention
Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
Benton vs. Mount Vernon
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Carroll
Columbus Catholic vs. Cascade
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Winterset
Dike-New Hartford vs. East Marshall
Harris-Lake Park vs. Bishop Garrigan
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Alta-Aurelia
Iowa City West vs. Iowa City High
Marion vs. Western Dubuque
Mediapolis vs. West Branch
North Scott vs. Iowa City Liberty
OABCIG vs. Spirit Lake
Oelwein vs. Waukon
PCM vs. Albia
Sigourney Keota vs. Pella Christian
South Winneshiek vs. North Linn
St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary's
Turkey Valley vs. Janesville
Webster City vs. Fort Dodge
West Sioux vs. Western Christian
Wilton vs. Regina Catholic
Woodbine vs. Boyer Valley
Xavier vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
The Commitments
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at Lone Tree
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High vs. Iowa City West
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk vs. Boone
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard at Humboldt
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Estherville Lincoln Central
The Offers
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion vs. Western Dubuque
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport North
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Waterloo East
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale vs. Des Moines East
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Carlisle
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.