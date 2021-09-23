Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Southeast Valley Why: With what will be one of their toughest games of the 2021 regular season, Southeast Valley hopes to remain undefeated and take another step towards a district title on Friday night. This club has scored at least 28 points in all four of their victories this fall while balancing their run and pass games. Having one of the best linemen within state borders in Aaron Graves certainly has helped their chances. This long-time Hawkeye commit has continued to make a run at all state honors with 17 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss early on. Graves will continue to be counted on in all facets of the game in hopes of stopping an Estherville Lincoln Central squad that has lost one. The Midgets may not have the big recruited names, but they have a knack for winning football games and it has shown early on this year. Top prospect to watch: Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley (Iowa Commit)

Another Big Game to Watch Humboldt vs. Ballard Why: With two of the best linemen in the state potentially facing off against one another, Ballard vs. Humboldt gets the slight nod as a contest to keep a close eye on. Iowa commit Kale Krogh proved his worth in the eyes of college coaches during the summer months when he saw his recruiting stock fly through the roof before choosing the Hawkeyes. His squad has bounced back from their 0-2 start with two straight shutout victories. On the Humboldt sidelines, offensive lineman Ben Kuehnast has played his way into scholarships from the likes of Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and North Dakota along with some attention from Iowa. A strong performance against an elite opponent in Krogh certainly could help Kuehnast continue to raise his profile in the eyes of coaches at the next level. Top prospects to watch: Kale Krogh, Ballard (Iowa Commit) Ben Kuehnast, Humboldt (4 Offers) Honorable Mention Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt Benton vs. Mount Vernon Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Carroll Columbus Catholic vs. Cascade Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Winterset Dike-New Hartford vs. East Marshall Harris-Lake Park vs. Bishop Garrigan Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Alta-Aurelia Iowa City West vs. Iowa City High Marion vs. Western Dubuque Mediapolis vs. West Branch North Scott vs. Iowa City Liberty OABCIG vs. Spirit Lake Oelwein vs. Waukon PCM vs. Albia Sigourney Keota vs. Pella Christian South Winneshiek vs. North Linn St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary's Turkey Valley vs. Janesville Webster City vs. Fort Dodge West Sioux vs. Western Christian Wilton vs. Regina Catholic Woodbine vs. Boyer Valley Xavier vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

The Commitments Name: Cody Fox High School: East Buchanan Class of: 2024 Matchup: East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley Name: Cam Buffington High School: Winfield-Mount Union Class of: 2024 Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union at Lone Tree Name: Ben Kueter High School: Iowa City High Class of: 2023 Matchup: City High vs. Iowa City West Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson High School: Norwalk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Norwalk vs. Boone Name: Kale Krogh High School: Ballard Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ballard at Humboldt Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Valley at Estherville Lincoln Central

The Offers Name: JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny Class of: 2023 Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt Name: Alex Mota High School: Marion Class of: 2023 Matchup: Marion vs. Western Dubuque Name: Andrew DePaepe High School: Pleasant Valley Class of: 2023 Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport North Name: Asa Newsom High School: Waverly-Shell Rock Class of: 2023 Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Waterloo East Name: Kai Black High School: Urbandale Class of: 2023 Matchup: Urbandale vs. Des Moines East Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo West Name: Titus Cram High School: Bondurant-Farrar Class of: 2024 Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Carlisle