 Top in-state high school games to watch in Iowa this week for the Hawkeyes
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 13:53:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Top in-state games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Linn-Mar at Southeast Polk

Why: Will this battle determine the eventual champion of 5A, Group 5? Linn-Mar has exceeded expectations in a major way as they are undefeated and have not had an opponent keep it within single digits. The Lions have been excellent defensively as well and have allowed over 15-points in their first five contests. Defensive end Luke Gaffney, who recently took a trip to Iowa City, is second on the team with 23.5 tackles in 2021. Southeast Polk has battled injuries and is working through adversity to help propel them towards a state title. They fell to their rivals from Ankeny in mid-September and are hoping that game can continue to help their entire club improve. When healthy, the Rams are as talented as any in recent memory within state borders. But they must continue to put the pieces together and get healthy to live up to their lofty preseason hype.

Top prospects to watch:

Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offer)

Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offer)

Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk (interest)

Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk (interest)

Luke Gaffney, Linn-Mar (interest)

Another Big Game to Watch

Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock

Why: Throw out the records in this battle as two of the most sought after in-state players will be facing off against one another. Waverly-Shell Rock has won four of their five games this fall and continues to work hard for a potential playoff run. Their two-way standout, Asa Newsom, has excelled on both sides of the football with over 200 yards rushing, 19 tackles, and 6.5 TFLs as a junior. He continues to showcase why the Hawkeyes extended a scholarship his way. On the Marion sidelines, Alex Mota has showcased some impressive athleticism with his play at quarterback as well as defensively. He has nearly 900 total yards for the Wolves.

Top prospects to watch:

Alex Mota, Marion (offer)

Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (offer)

Honorable Mention

Ankeny Centennial vs. Urbandale

Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls

Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

Don Bosco vs. GMG

Fort Dodge vs. Spencer

Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic

Mediapolis vs. Wilton

Monticello vs. Camanche

Mount Vernon vs. Assumption

Nevada vs. Ballard

Newell-Fonda vs. Remsen St. Mary's

Norwalk vs. Indianola

Pella vs. Xavier

Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf

Solon vs. Washington

Valley vs. Ankeny

West Branch vs. Durant

Western Dubuque vs. Decorah

Winterset vs. Glenwood

The Commitments

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High vs. Davenport North

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Bellevue

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union has a bye week

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk vs. Indianola

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard vs. Nevada

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

The Offers

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Perry

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny at Valley

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Marion

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale at Ankeny Centennial

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

