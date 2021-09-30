Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week Linn-Mar at Southeast Polk Why: Will this battle determine the eventual champion of 5A, Group 5? Linn-Mar has exceeded expectations in a major way as they are undefeated and have not had an opponent keep it within single digits. The Lions have been excellent defensively as well and have allowed over 15-points in their first five contests. Defensive end Luke Gaffney, who recently took a trip to Iowa City, is second on the team with 23.5 tackles in 2021. Southeast Polk has battled injuries and is working through adversity to help propel them towards a state title. They fell to their rivals from Ankeny in mid-September and are hoping that game can continue to help their entire club improve. When healthy, the Rams are as talented as any in recent memory within state borders. But they must continue to put the pieces together and get healthy to live up to their lofty preseason hype. Top prospects to watch: Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offer) Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offer) Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk (interest) Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk (interest) Luke Gaffney, Linn-Mar (interest)

Another Big Game to Watch Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock Why: Throw out the records in this battle as two of the most sought after in-state players will be facing off against one another. Waverly-Shell Rock has won four of their five games this fall and continues to work hard for a potential playoff run. Their two-way standout, Asa Newsom, has excelled on both sides of the football with over 200 yards rushing, 19 tackles, and 6.5 TFLs as a junior. He continues to showcase why the Hawkeyes extended a scholarship his way. On the Marion sidelines, Alex Mota has showcased some impressive athleticism with his play at quarterback as well as defensively. He has nearly 900 total yards for the Wolves. Top prospects to watch: Alex Mota, Marion (offer) Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (offer) Honorable Mention Ankeny Centennial vs. Urbandale Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Don Bosco vs. GMG Fort Dodge vs. Spencer Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic Linn-Mar vs. Southeast Polk Mediapolis vs. Wilton Monticello vs. Camanche Mount Vernon vs. Assumption Nevada vs. Ballard Newell-Fonda vs. Remsen St. Mary's Norwalk vs. Indianola Pella vs. Xavier Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf Solon vs. Washington Valley vs. Ankeny West Branch vs. Durant Western Dubuque vs. Decorah Winterset vs. Glenwood

The Commitments Name: Ben Kueter High School: Iowa City High Class of: 2023 Matchup: City High vs. Davenport North Name: Cody Fox High School: East Buchanan Class of: 2024 Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Bellevue Name: Cam Buffington High School: Winfield-Mount Union Class of: 2024 Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union has a bye week Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson High School: Norwalk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Norwalk vs. Indianola Name: Kale Krogh High School: Ballard Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ballard vs. Nevada Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Valley at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

The Offers Name: Titus Cram High School: Bondurant-Farrar Class of: 2024 Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Perry Name: JJ Kohl High School: Ankeny Class of: 2023 Matchup: Ankeny at Valley Name: Alex Mota High School: Marion Class of: 2023 Matchup: Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock Name: Andrew DePaepe High School: Pleasant Valley Class of: 2023 Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf Name: Asa Newsom High School: Waverly-Shell Rock Class of: 2023 Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Marion Name: Kai Black High School: Urbandale Class of: 2023 Matchup: Urbandale at Ankeny Centennial Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar