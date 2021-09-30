Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Linn-Mar at Southeast Polk
Why: Will this battle determine the eventual champion of 5A, Group 5? Linn-Mar has exceeded expectations in a major way as they are undefeated and have not had an opponent keep it within single digits. The Lions have been excellent defensively as well and have allowed over 15-points in their first five contests. Defensive end Luke Gaffney, who recently took a trip to Iowa City, is second on the team with 23.5 tackles in 2021. Southeast Polk has battled injuries and is working through adversity to help propel them towards a state title. They fell to their rivals from Ankeny in mid-September and are hoping that game can continue to help their entire club improve. When healthy, the Rams are as talented as any in recent memory within state borders. But they must continue to put the pieces together and get healthy to live up to their lofty preseason hype.
Top prospects to watch:
Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offer)
Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offer)
Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk (interest)
Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk (interest)
Luke Gaffney, Linn-Mar (interest)
Another Big Game to Watch
Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock
Why: Throw out the records in this battle as two of the most sought after in-state players will be facing off against one another. Waverly-Shell Rock has won four of their five games this fall and continues to work hard for a potential playoff run. Their two-way standout, Asa Newsom, has excelled on both sides of the football with over 200 yards rushing, 19 tackles, and 6.5 TFLs as a junior. He continues to showcase why the Hawkeyes extended a scholarship his way. On the Marion sidelines, Alex Mota has showcased some impressive athleticism with his play at quarterback as well as defensively. He has nearly 900 total yards for the Wolves.
Top prospects to watch:
Alex Mota, Marion (offer)
Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (offer)
Honorable Mention
Ankeny Centennial vs. Urbandale
Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls
Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Don Bosco vs. GMG
Fort Dodge vs. Spencer
Johnston vs. Dowling Catholic
Mediapolis vs. Wilton
Monticello vs. Camanche
Mount Vernon vs. Assumption
Nevada vs. Ballard
Newell-Fonda vs. Remsen St. Mary's
Norwalk vs. Indianola
Pella vs. Xavier
Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf
Solon vs. Washington
Valley vs. Ankeny
West Branch vs. Durant
Western Dubuque vs. Decorah
Winterset vs. Glenwood
The Commitments
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High vs. Davenport North
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Bellevue
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union has a bye week
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk vs. Indianola
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard vs. Nevada
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
The Offers
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Perry
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny at Valley
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Marion
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale at Ankeny Centennial
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk vs. Linn-Mar
