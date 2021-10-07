Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley
Why: With a district title likely on the line in this showdown, Iowa City High travelling to Pleasant Valley highlights our contests to watch on the gridiron this recent.
The visiting Little Hawkeyes have defied expectations in 2021 with a 6-0 mark and have bounced back in a big way from their struggles in past years. Future Hawkeye linebacker/wrestler Ben Kueter has carried this squad with a team leading 51-tackles. That includes 23 tackles for loss from this soon to be all state performer.
Pleasant Valley on the other hand had a great deal of hype in the preseason following a run to the UNI-Dome in 2020 and a roster loaded with college level talent. After losing two of their first three contests, the Spartans hope to bounce back and peak with the postseason just around the corner. Their sought after defensive end, Andrew DePaepe, is a four-star prospect who will be visiting Iowa City this weekend.
Top prospects to watch:
Ben Kueter, Iowa City High (Offered/Committed)
Andrew DePaepe, Pleasant Valley (Offered)
Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Air Force)
Aidan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Harvard)
Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley
Another Big Game to Watch
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Clear Creek-Amana
Why: With both teams sporting 2-0 marks within district play, the winner of this battle will have a leg up on the race for a district crown.
Xavier, who lost in mid-September to a stellar squad from North Scott, has answered every other test thrown their way. With Friday being their Homecoming matchup for the season, the hype will be taken to another level. Junior athlete Aidan McDermott has continued to make his impact for the Saints on both sides of the ball. He has totaled 409 receiving yards, 21 tackles, and two interceptions for one of the top teams at the Class 4A level.
Clear Creek-Amana has consistently found a way to win tight games and it shows with their 5-1 mark that includes three victories by a single point. Few teams in the Midwest can match that ability to finish late. Their quarterback, Ben Swails, has been outstanding with his efficiency as a senior. He has nearly 1,000 yards passing along with ten touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Top prospects to watch:
Aidan McDermott, Xavier
Ben Swails, Clear Creek-Amana
Honorable Mention
Ar-We-Va vs. Remsen St. Mary's
Benton vs. Assumption
Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Denver vs. Dike-New Hartford
Fort Dodge vs. Storm Lake
Glenwood vs. Lewis Central
Prairie vs. Southeast Polk
Regina Catholic vs. West Branch
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Spencer vs. Webster City
Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial
West Hancock vs. Saint Ansgar
The Commitments
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. Pocahontas
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard vs. North Polk
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk at Perry
Name: Ben Kueter
High School: Iowa City High
Class of: 2023
Matchup: City High at Pleasant Valley
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Clayton Ridge
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. WACO
The Offers
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines North
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion at Decorah
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City High
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Mason City
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale vs. Sioux City West
Name: Titus Cram
High School: Bondurant-Farrar
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Boone
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.