 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 11:50:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Top in-state games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
Staff
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley

Why: With a district title likely on the line in this showdown, Iowa City High travelling to Pleasant Valley highlights our contests to watch on the gridiron this recent.

The visiting Little Hawkeyes have defied expectations in 2021 with a 6-0 mark and have bounced back in a big way from their struggles in past years. Future Hawkeye linebacker/wrestler Ben Kueter has carried this squad with a team leading 51-tackles. That includes 23 tackles for loss from this soon to be all state performer.

Pleasant Valley on the other hand had a great deal of hype in the preseason following a run to the UNI-Dome in 2020 and a roster loaded with college level talent. After losing two of their first three contests, the Spartans hope to bounce back and peak with the postseason just around the corner. Their sought after defensive end, Andrew DePaepe, is a four-star prospect who will be visiting Iowa City this weekend.

Top prospects to watch:

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High (Offered/Committed)

Andrew DePaepe, Pleasant Valley (Offered)

Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Air Force)

Aidan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Harvard)

Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley

Another Big Game to Watch

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Clear Creek-Amana

Why: With both teams sporting 2-0 marks within district play, the winner of this battle will have a leg up on the race for a district crown.

Xavier, who lost in mid-September to a stellar squad from North Scott, has answered every other test thrown their way. With Friday being their Homecoming matchup for the season, the hype will be taken to another level. Junior athlete Aidan McDermott has continued to make his impact for the Saints on both sides of the ball. He has totaled 409 receiving yards, 21 tackles, and two interceptions for one of the top teams at the Class 4A level.

Clear Creek-Amana has consistently found a way to win tight games and it shows with their 5-1 mark that includes three victories by a single point. Few teams in the Midwest can match that ability to finish late. Their quarterback, Ben Swails, has been outstanding with his efficiency as a senior. He has nearly 1,000 yards passing along with ten touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Top prospects to watch:

Aidan McDermott, Xavier

Ben Swails, Clear Creek-Amana

Honorable Mention

Ar-We-Va vs. Remsen St. Mary's

Benton vs. Assumption

Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Denver vs. Dike-New Hartford

Fort Dodge vs. Storm Lake

Glenwood vs. Lewis Central

Prairie vs. Southeast Polk

Regina Catholic vs. West Branch

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Spencer vs. Webster City

Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial

West Hancock vs. Saint Ansgar

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. Pocahontas

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard vs. North Polk

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk at Perry

Name: Ben Kueter

High School: Iowa City High

Class of: 2023

Matchup: City High at Pleasant Valley

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Clayton Ridge

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. WACO

The Offers

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Des Moines North

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion at Decorah

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City High

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. Mason City

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale vs. Sioux City West

Name: Titus Cram

High School: Bondurant-Farrar

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Boone

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}