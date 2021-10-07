Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley

Why: With a district title likely on the line in this showdown, Iowa City High travelling to Pleasant Valley highlights our contests to watch on the gridiron this recent.

The visiting Little Hawkeyes have defied expectations in 2021 with a 6-0 mark and have bounced back in a big way from their struggles in past years. Future Hawkeye linebacker/wrestler Ben Kueter has carried this squad with a team leading 51-tackles. That includes 23 tackles for loss from this soon to be all state performer.

Pleasant Valley on the other hand had a great deal of hype in the preseason following a run to the UNI-Dome in 2020 and a roster loaded with college level talent. After losing two of their first three contests, the Spartans hope to bounce back and peak with the postseason just around the corner. Their sought after defensive end, Andrew DePaepe, is a four-star prospect who will be visiting Iowa City this weekend.

Top prospects to watch:

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High (Offered/Committed)

Andrew DePaepe, Pleasant Valley (Offered)

Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Air Force)

Aidan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley (Committed to Harvard)

Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley