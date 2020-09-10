HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
#6 Glenwood vs. #7 Harlan
Why: In a Class 3A battle of undefeated squads, Harlan and Glenwood will face off with some early season bragging rights on the line. It will also be the toughest challenge of the year thus far for Harlan linebacker Will McLaughlin. This elite junior landed a scholarship from the Hawkeye staff in May and also boasts offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Buffalo as well. McLaughlin is tops on the Cyclones with 12.5 stops early and hopes to slow down an opposing offense that has scored 94-points in their first two games. While Glenwood has leaned heavily on their run game, the pass catching abilities of Ryan Blum has helped him garner college interest for both football and basketball. He has snagged six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in limited playing time.
Other Featured Game
#1 Dowling Catholic at Johnston
Why: Dowling answered their rivalry battle last week against Valley in impressive fashion with a 22-0 victory over the Tigers and showed once again why they have won the last seven Class 4A championships. The focus to watch in this contest is what they can do to slow down Johnston tight end Tyler Moore. This Iowa State commitment continues to garner attention from the Iowa coaches and has been outstanding through their first two games. He has caught ten passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Dowling has done a great job of slowing down top pass catchers in the past and will do all that they can to stop the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Moore. Look for the Hawkeye staff to be following how he does against one of the top defenses in the state in this matchup.
Honorable Mention:
Ankeny at Fort Dodge
Ballard at Webster City
Cascade at West Branch
Cedar Falls at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Clear Creek-Amana at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Dubuque, Hempstead at Dubuque, Senior
Van Meter at Panorama
Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac
Waukon at New Hampton
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Fort Dodge
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Fort Dodge
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Missouri Valley at OABCIG
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cascade at West Branch
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Roland-Story at Forest City
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Davenport Central at Bettendorf
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Off
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Creston O-M at Lewis Central
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Off
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Glenwood at Harlan
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
