HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week

#6 Glenwood vs. #7 Harlan

Why: In a Class 3A battle of undefeated squads, Harlan and Glenwood will face off with some early season bragging rights on the line. It will also be the toughest challenge of the year thus far for Harlan linebacker Will McLaughlin. This elite junior landed a scholarship from the Hawkeye staff in May and also boasts offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Buffalo as well. McLaughlin is tops on the Cyclones with 12.5 stops early and hopes to slow down an opposing offense that has scored 94-points in their first two games. While Glenwood has leaned heavily on their run game, the pass catching abilities of Ryan Blum has helped him garner college interest for both football and basketball. He has snagged six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in limited playing time.

Other Featured Game

#1 Dowling Catholic at Johnston

Why: Dowling answered their rivalry battle last week against Valley in impressive fashion with a 22-0 victory over the Tigers and showed once again why they have won the last seven Class 4A championships. The focus to watch in this contest is what they can do to slow down Johnston tight end Tyler Moore. This Iowa State commitment continues to garner attention from the Iowa coaches and has been outstanding through their first two games. He has caught ten passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Dowling has done a great job of slowing down top pass catchers in the past and will do all that they can to stop the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Moore. Look for the Hawkeye staff to be following how he does against one of the top defenses in the state in this matchup.

Honorable Mention:

Ankeny at Fort Dodge

Ballard at Webster City

Cascade at West Branch

Cedar Falls at Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Clear Creek-Amana at Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Dubuque, Hempstead at Dubuque, Senior

Van Meter at Panorama

Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac

Waukon at New Hampton

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Fort Dodge

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Fort Dodge

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Missouri Valley at OABCIG

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cascade at West Branch

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Roland-Story at Forest City

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Davenport Central at Bettendorf

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Off

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Creston O-M at Lewis Central

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Off

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Glenwood at Harlan

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Jefferson