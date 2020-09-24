Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
Ankeny at Valley
Why: Outside of a tough four-point loss in week two against Waukee, the Ankeny offense has been dominant in scoring 168-points in their three victories over Centennial, Fort Dodge, and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Wide receiver/Iowa commit Brody Brecht has seen a great deal of attention from foes in the process and has caught twelve passes for 178 yards and five touchdowns. He is also averaging 32-yards per punt return and has picked off one pass defensively. Brecht will be key for the Hawks to make a run in the playoffs. His quarterback, Jase Bauer, has been very efficient with his throws early in the year. This senior boasts offers from Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and UNI while continuing to show he is that level of a playmaker. Bauer has connected on 56% of his passes for 679, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception. On the opposing sidelines, a roster of Division I talent at Valley has not gelled early on in the fall and enters this showdown at 1-2 following a 34-7 loss at Southeast Polk. Getting back on track is a must for this perennial powerhouse, which features tight end Eli Raridon, a top Iowa target in the Class of 2022.
Other Featured Game
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf
Why: After a shocking loss in the season opener against 3A Washington, Bettendorf has bounced back with two consecutive shutouts victories against Davenport opponents. This group must improve moving the chains offensively if they hope to make a run towards Cedar Falls. Their defense, led by defensive tackle/Hawkeye commit Griffin Liddle, needs to continue carrying the Bulldogs. As a senior, Liddle has totaled 11.5 stops and 6.5 tackles for loss in the trenches. His play has continued to open things up for some of the other talented playmakers that this club boasts defensively. Tynan Numkena, who started the year at quarterback before moving back to wide receiver, has shown a knack for making plays. He will be one that the Iowa coaches will follow going forward in the Class of 2022. Pleasant Valley brings an undefeated 4-0 mark into this game and has answered every test thrown their way. With a district crown potentially on the line, the Spartans would love to take down their rivals in the process. 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end/defensive end Andrew DePaepe may only be a sophomore but has dominated through four games. He has 17.5 stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. That may be a name to remember for Hawkeye fans.
Honorable Mention
Davenport Assumption at North Scott
Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin
Durant at Beckman Catholic
Johnston at Waukee
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Norwalk at Dallas Center-Grimes
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
Springville at Don Bosco
Western Christian at Sioux Central
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Valley
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Valley
Note: Bruce has been ruled ineligible after transferring to Ankeny this year
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Fort Dodge at Urbandale
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Fort Dodge at Urbandale
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OABCIG at MVAOCOU
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OFF
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Roland Story at Iowa Falls-Alden
Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Glenwood
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ankeny at Valley
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Harlan at Carroll
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Des Moines Lincoln at Southeast Polk
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Des Moines Lincoln at Southeast Polk
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.