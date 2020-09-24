In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week

Ankeny at Valley

Why: Outside of a tough four-point loss in week two against Waukee, the Ankeny offense has been dominant in scoring 168-points in their three victories over Centennial, Fort Dodge, and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Wide receiver/Iowa commit Brody Brecht has seen a great deal of attention from foes in the process and has caught twelve passes for 178 yards and five touchdowns. He is also averaging 32-yards per punt return and has picked off one pass defensively. Brecht will be key for the Hawks to make a run in the playoffs. His quarterback, Jase Bauer, has been very efficient with his throws early in the year. This senior boasts offers from Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and UNI while continuing to show he is that level of a playmaker. Bauer has connected on 56% of his passes for 679, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception. On the opposing sidelines, a roster of Division I talent at Valley has not gelled early on in the fall and enters this showdown at 1-2 following a 34-7 loss at Southeast Polk. Getting back on track is a must for this perennial powerhouse, which features tight end Eli Raridon, a top Iowa target in the Class of 2022.

Other Featured Game

Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf

Why: After a shocking loss in the season opener against 3A Washington, Bettendorf has bounced back with two consecutive shutouts victories against Davenport opponents. This group must improve moving the chains offensively if they hope to make a run towards Cedar Falls. Their defense, led by defensive tackle/Hawkeye commit Griffin Liddle, needs to continue carrying the Bulldogs. As a senior, Liddle has totaled 11.5 stops and 6.5 tackles for loss in the trenches. His play has continued to open things up for some of the other talented playmakers that this club boasts defensively. Tynan Numkena, who started the year at quarterback before moving back to wide receiver, has shown a knack for making plays. He will be one that the Iowa coaches will follow going forward in the Class of 2022. Pleasant Valley brings an undefeated 4-0 mark into this game and has answered every test thrown their way. With a district crown potentially on the line, the Spartans would love to take down their rivals in the process. 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end/defensive end Andrew DePaepe may only be a sophomore but has dominated through four games. He has 17.5 stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. That may be a name to remember for Hawkeye fans.

Honorable Mention

Davenport Assumption at North Scott

Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin

Durant at Beckman Catholic

Johnston at Waukee

Lewis Central at Glenwood

Norwalk at Dallas Center-Grimes

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

Springville at Don Bosco

Western Christian at Sioux Central

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Valley

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Valley

Note: Bruce has been ruled ineligible after transferring to Ankeny this year

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Fort Dodge at Urbandale

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Fort Dodge at Urbandale

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OABCIG at MVAOCOU

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OFF

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Roland Story at Iowa Falls-Alden

Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Lewis Central at Glenwood

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ankeny at Valley

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Harlan at Carroll

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Des Moines Lincoln at Southeast Polk

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Des Moines Lincoln at Southeast Polk