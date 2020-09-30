HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
West Branch at Durant
Why: Even with opponents trying hard to avoid him, Iowa commit/West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie has continued to make an impact throughout the course of the season for the 3-2 Bears. Their defense, which has held all five foes under 21 points in every one of those games, has carried the team and is working hard to improve. Bowie has been critical to their success with 10.5 stops, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. There are few players in the state who can match his size, athletic ability, and work ethic. Durant, which lost their first game of the 2020 season over the weekend to Beckman Catholic, will be tested in a big way with West Branch coming to town. This also could be a big game for athlete Nolan DeLong. This 2023 standout has torched opposing defenses for 893 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns, and also added 31 receiving yards. DeLong doubles as one of their most critical defenders with 29 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, four sacks, and one interception. This 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore visited Iowa City last fall for a game day trip and is one that the Hawkeye staff will continue to follow. A strong game against Bowie and his talented defense could help DeLong's stock overall.
Other Featured Game
OABCIG at Underwood
Why: Two undefeated teams clash in this Class 1A battle with a district crown likely awaiting the eventual winner. The defending state champions from OABCIG head into this battle as the favorite with Hawkeye commit/athlete Cooper DeJean once again putting up video game type numbers as a senior. Offensively, he has thrown for 1,460 yards, fifteen touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. Don't forget about the team leading 348 yards rushing as well as the athleticism he has shown returning punts and kicks. On defense, DeJean has continued to make his impact felt with 23 tackles. He will be tested against an Underwood defense that has given up just 21-points in their first five games of the fall.
Honorable Mention
Don Bosco at Easton Valley
Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior
Mount Vernon at Solon
Saint Ansgar at Newman Catholic
South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL
West Fork at Lake Mills
West Lyon at Sioux Center
West Sioux at Emmetsburg
Xavier at Grinnell
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Johnston at Ankeny
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Johnston at Ankeny
Note: Bruce has been ruled ineligible after transferring to Ankeny this year.
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OFF
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OFF
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OABCIG at Underwood
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Branch at Durant
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story
Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Bettendorf at Muscatine
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Southeast Valley
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Waukee at West Des Moines Valley
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Harlan at Creston O-M
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ottumwa
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ottumwa
