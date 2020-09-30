HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top Game of the Week

West Branch at Durant

Why: Even with opponents trying hard to avoid him, Iowa commit/West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie has continued to make an impact throughout the course of the season for the 3-2 Bears. Their defense, which has held all five foes under 21 points in every one of those games, has carried the team and is working hard to improve. Bowie has been critical to their success with 10.5 stops, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. There are few players in the state who can match his size, athletic ability, and work ethic. Durant, which lost their first game of the 2020 season over the weekend to Beckman Catholic, will be tested in a big way with West Branch coming to town. This also could be a big game for athlete Nolan DeLong. This 2023 standout has torched opposing defenses for 893 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns, and also added 31 receiving yards. DeLong doubles as one of their most critical defenders with 29 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, four sacks, and one interception. This 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore visited Iowa City last fall for a game day trip and is one that the Hawkeye staff will continue to follow. A strong game against Bowie and his talented defense could help DeLong's stock overall.