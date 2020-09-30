 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
Top in-state games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week

West Branch at Durant

Why: Even with opponents trying hard to avoid him, Iowa commit/West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie has continued to make an impact throughout the course of the season for the 3-2 Bears. Their defense, which has held all five foes under 21 points in every one of those games, has carried the team and is working hard to improve. Bowie has been critical to their success with 10.5 stops, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. There are few players in the state who can match his size, athletic ability, and work ethic. Durant, which lost their first game of the 2020 season over the weekend to Beckman Catholic, will be tested in a big way with West Branch coming to town. This also could be a big game for athlete Nolan DeLong. This 2023 standout has torched opposing defenses for 893 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns, and also added 31 receiving yards. DeLong doubles as one of their most critical defenders with 29 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, four sacks, and one interception. This 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore visited Iowa City last fall for a game day trip and is one that the Hawkeye staff will continue to follow. A strong game against Bowie and his talented defense could help DeLong's stock overall.

Other Featured Game

OABCIG at Underwood

Why: Two undefeated teams clash in this Class 1A battle with a district crown likely awaiting the eventual winner. The defending state champions from OABCIG head into this battle as the favorite with Hawkeye commit/athlete Cooper DeJean once again putting up video game type numbers as a senior. Offensively, he has thrown for 1,460 yards, fifteen touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. Don't forget about the team leading 348 yards rushing as well as the athleticism he has shown returning punts and kicks. On defense, DeJean has continued to make his impact felt with 23 tackles. He will be tested against an Underwood defense that has given up just 21-points in their first five games of the fall.

Honorable Mention

Don Bosco at Easton Valley

Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior

Mount Vernon at Solon

Saint Ansgar at Newman Catholic

South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL

West Fork at Lake Mills

West Lyon at Sioux Center

West Sioux at Emmetsburg

Xavier at Grinnell

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Johnston at Ankeny

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Johnston at Ankeny

Note: Bruce has been ruled ineligible after transferring to Ankeny this year.

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OFF

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OFF

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OABCIG at Underwood

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: West Branch at Durant

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story

Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bettendorf at Muscatine

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Southeast Valley

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Waukee at West Des Moines Valley

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Harlan at Creston O-M

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ottumwa

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ottumwa

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

