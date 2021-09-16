 HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 12:21:06 -0500') }} football

Top in-state games to watch

Class of 2023 OL Kadyn Proctor and his Southeast Polk team face Ankeny this week.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk

Why: It does seem like a broken record with both of these teams frequently being mentioned among the game of the week, but with this being a rematch of the state title game combined with squads full of college level talent, this matchup will be the premiere contest within state borders. #1 Southeast Polk has lived up to the preseason hype with victories over Dowling, Valley, and Waukee Northwest in their first three games and continues to get better. Ankeny bounced back from their lone loss of 2021 against their rivals from Centennial by taking down a strong group at Dowling. These two teams boast Division I quarterbacks in Jaxon Dailey and JJ Kohl and will have top tier playmakers all over the field, including the sought after Xavier Nwankpa and Kadyn Proctor.

Top prospects to watch:

Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offered)

Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offered)

JJ Kohl, Ankeny (offered)

Brady McCullough, Ankeny

Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk

Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk

Cade Borud, Southeast Polk (North Dakota commit)

Jaxon Dailey, Southeast Polk (Arkansas State commit)

Another Big Game to Watch

Xavier vs. North Scott

Why: There may not be as many Iowa recruiting connections in this game, but having two undefeated Class 4A foes face off in this matchup will make this a contest to keep a close eye on. The defending champions from North Scott will be on the road in hopes of taking down a powerful program in Xavier. Their top lineman, David Borchers, has garnered attention from the Hawkeyes and currently boasts scholarships from Iowa State and Nebraska. A strong run this fall for the Lancers and his stock will only continue to skyrocket.

Top prospect to watch:

David Borchers, North Scott (Iowa State, Nebraska offers)

Aidan McDermott, Xavier

Honorable Mention

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Algona

Cedar Falls vs. Ankeny Centennial

Columbus Catholic vs. MFL-Mar-Mac

Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Urbandale

Glenwood vs. Harlan

Grundy Center vs. Hudson

Indianola vs. Lewis Central

Johnston vs. Waukee Northwest

Norwalk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Prairie vs. Bettendorf

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East

Valley vs. Waukee

Van Meter vs. Panorama

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Delaware

Webster City vs. Mason City

West Lyon vs. Central Lyon

Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Hempstead

The Commitments

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. OABCIG

Name: Cam Buffington

High School: Winfield-Mount Union

Class of: 2024

Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. HLV

Name: Cody Fox

High School: East Buchanan

Class of: 2024

Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Alburnett

Name: Kale Krogh

High School: Ballard

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ballard vs. Atlantic

Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Norwalk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

The Offers

Name: Alex Mota

High School: Marion

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Marion vs. DeWitt

Name: Andrew DePaepe

High School: Pleasant Valley

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Muscatine

Name: Asa Newsom

High School: Waverly-Shell Rock

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. West Delaware

Name: JJ Kohl

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk

Name: Kai Black

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Urbandale at Des Moines Roosevelt

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

{{ article.author_name }}