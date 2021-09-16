Top in-state games to watch
Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.
Game of the Week
Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk
Why: It does seem like a broken record with both of these teams frequently being mentioned among the game of the week, but with this being a rematch of the state title game combined with squads full of college level talent, this matchup will be the premiere contest within state borders. #1 Southeast Polk has lived up to the preseason hype with victories over Dowling, Valley, and Waukee Northwest in their first three games and continues to get better. Ankeny bounced back from their lone loss of 2021 against their rivals from Centennial by taking down a strong group at Dowling. These two teams boast Division I quarterbacks in Jaxon Dailey and JJ Kohl and will have top tier playmakers all over the field, including the sought after Xavier Nwankpa and Kadyn Proctor.
Top prospects to watch:
Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offered)
Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offered)
JJ Kohl, Ankeny (offered)
Brady McCullough, Ankeny
Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk
Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk
Cade Borud, Southeast Polk (North Dakota commit)
Jaxon Dailey, Southeast Polk (Arkansas State commit)
Another Big Game to Watch
Xavier vs. North Scott
Why: There may not be as many Iowa recruiting connections in this game, but having two undefeated Class 4A foes face off in this matchup will make this a contest to keep a close eye on. The defending champions from North Scott will be on the road in hopes of taking down a powerful program in Xavier. Their top lineman, David Borchers, has garnered attention from the Hawkeyes and currently boasts scholarships from Iowa State and Nebraska. A strong run this fall for the Lancers and his stock will only continue to skyrocket.
Top prospect to watch:
David Borchers, North Scott (Iowa State, Nebraska offers)
Aidan McDermott, Xavier
Honorable Mention
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Algona
Cedar Falls vs. Ankeny Centennial
Columbus Catholic vs. MFL-Mar-Mac
Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Urbandale
Glenwood vs. Harlan
Grundy Center vs. Hudson
Indianola vs. Lewis Central
Johnston vs. Waukee Northwest
Norwalk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Prairie vs. Bettendorf
Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East
Valley vs. Waukee
Van Meter vs. Panorama
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Delaware
Webster City vs. Mason City
West Lyon vs. Central Lyon
Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Hempstead
The Commitments
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley vs. OABCIG
Name: Cam Buffington
High School: Winfield-Mount Union
Class of: 2024
Matchup: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. HLV
Name: Cody Fox
High School: East Buchanan
Class of: 2024
Matchup: East Buchanan vs. Alburnett
Name: Kale Krogh
High School: Ballard
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard vs. Atlantic
Name: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Norwalk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
The Offers
Name: Alex Mota
High School: Marion
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Marion vs. DeWitt
Name: Andrew DePaepe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Name: Asa Newsom
High School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Waverly Shell-Rock vs. West Delaware
Name: JJ Kohl
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk
Name: Kai Black
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Urbandale at Des Moines Roosevelt
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Ankeny
