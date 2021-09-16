Top in-state games to watch

Hawkeye Report dives in and takes a look at the top in-state high school recruiting matchups to watch this weekend, where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing, and much more.

Game of the Week

Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk

Why: It does seem like a broken record with both of these teams frequently being mentioned among the game of the week, but with this being a rematch of the state title game combined with squads full of college level talent, this matchup will be the premiere contest within state borders. #1 Southeast Polk has lived up to the preseason hype with victories over Dowling, Valley, and Waukee Northwest in their first three games and continues to get better. Ankeny bounced back from their lone loss of 2021 against their rivals from Centennial by taking down a strong group at Dowling. These two teams boast Division I quarterbacks in Jaxon Dailey and JJ Kohl and will have top tier playmakers all over the field, including the sought after Xavier Nwankpa and Kadyn Proctor.

Top prospects to watch:

Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (offered)

Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (offered)

JJ Kohl, Ankeny (offered)

Brady McCullough, Ankeny

Titus Christiansen, Southeast Polk

Cole Filloon, Southeast Polk

Cade Borud, Southeast Polk (North Dakota commit)

Jaxon Dailey, Southeast Polk (Arkansas State commit)