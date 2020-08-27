HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
The Iowa high school football season kicks off in full force this week, which means recruits will be in action all across the Hawkeye State.
In this update, we dive in and take a look at the top in-state match-ups to watch and where all of Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.
Top Game of the Week
Southeast Polk at Waukee
Why: Our matchup of the week pits a number of sought after college targets on both sidelines. The host school, Waukee, has seen both defensive end Eddie Saidat and defensive back Aaron Smith take trips to Iowa City over the past few years. Southeast Polk, on the other hand, boasts a number of future Division I athletes. Defensive back Xavier Nwankpa has seen his recruiting stock go to another level with schools like Florida, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma extending offers in addition to Iowa and Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have also been keeping a close eye on 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey and 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Dailey tossed for nearly 1,300 yards as a sophomore while Proctor has a chance to be among the top sophomores in the country. Although this will be his first varsity start, Proctor already holds scholarships from Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
Other Featured Games
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Prairie
Why: Iowa commit/Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Connor Colby will be making another run at all state honors as a senior and has a few other Hawkeye targets around him on the field. His teammate, senior athlete Max White, is ready to shine as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. On the Prairie side of things, 2022 tight end Gabe Burkle, landed spring offers from Iowa State and Michigan State while staying on the radar of the University of Iowa.
Southeast Valley at Clarke
Why: Future Hawkeye/Southeast Valley defensive end Aaron Graves and Clarke offensive tackle Spruceton Buddenhagen rarely face off against Division I talent as smaller school athletes, but that will not be the case on Friday. Graves, who has remained a long time commit to the University of Iowa, has continued to shine as a dominant presence at the high school level. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Buddenhagen holds offers from Iowa State and Nebraska. The Iowa coaches will continue to follow him over the next few seasons and a strong showing against an elite prospect like Graves certainly could help his stock.
Honorable Mention
Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny
Grinnell at Harlan
Pella at Dallas Center-Grimes
Western Dubuque at Xavier
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Johnston at Urbandale
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OABCIG at Ridge View
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Tipton at West Branch
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Roland-Story at South Hamilton
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Bettendorf at Washington
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Prairie
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Johnston at Urbandale
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast ValleyClass of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Clarke
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: St. Albert at Lewis Central
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Polk at Waukee
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Grinnell at Harlan
