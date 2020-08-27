HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

The Iowa high school football season kicks off in full force this week, which means recruits will be in action all across the Hawkeye State.

In this update, we dive in and take a look at the top in-state match-ups to watch and where all of Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Top Game of the Week

Southeast Polk at Waukee

Why: Our matchup of the week pits a number of sought after college targets on both sidelines. The host school, Waukee, has seen both defensive end Eddie Saidat and defensive back Aaron Smith take trips to Iowa City over the past few years. Southeast Polk, on the other hand, boasts a number of future Division I athletes. Defensive back Xavier Nwankpa has seen his recruiting stock go to another level with schools like Florida, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma extending offers in addition to Iowa and Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have also been keeping a close eye on 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey and 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Dailey tossed for nearly 1,300 yards as a sophomore while Proctor has a chance to be among the top sophomores in the country. Although this will be his first varsity start, Proctor already holds scholarships from Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

Other Featured Games

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Prairie

Why: Iowa commit/Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Connor Colby will be making another run at all state honors as a senior and has a few other Hawkeye targets around him on the field. His teammate, senior athlete Max White, is ready to shine as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. On the Prairie side of things, 2022 tight end Gabe Burkle, landed spring offers from Iowa State and Michigan State while staying on the radar of the University of Iowa.

Southeast Valley at Clarke

Why: Future Hawkeye/Southeast Valley defensive end Aaron Graves and Clarke offensive tackle Spruceton Buddenhagen rarely face off against Division I talent as smaller school athletes, but that will not be the case on Friday. Graves, who has remained a long time commit to the University of Iowa, has continued to shine as a dominant presence at the high school level. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Buddenhagen holds offers from Iowa State and Nebraska. The Iowa coaches will continue to follow him over the next few seasons and a strong showing against an elite prospect like Graves certainly could help his stock.

Honorable Mention

Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny

Grinnell at Harlan

Pella at Dallas Center-Grimes

Western Dubuque at Xavier

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Johnston at Urbandale

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OABCIG at Ridge View

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Tipton at West Branch

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Roland-Story at South Hamilton

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bettendorf at Washington

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Prairie

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Johnston at Urbandale

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast ValleyClass of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Clarke

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: St. Albert at Lewis Central

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Polk at Waukee

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Grinnell at Harlan

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.