HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state match-ups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week

Valley at Dowling Catholic

Why: In a battle that is among the top rivalries in the Midwest, these two powerhouse programs face off once again for bragging rights. Dowling Catholic comes into this battle as the seven-time defending Class 4A champions and as our #1 rated team in this class. The Maroons top recruit, tight end Andrew Lentsch, has visited Iowa City and has scholarships from Northern Iowa and others. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, expect Lentsch to have a lot of decisions before he commits to his future home. No. 2 Valley brought in future Kansas State quarterback Jake Rubley over the off-season due to the Colorado high school football season being postponed until the spring. He threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in his season debut. Rubley has Division I talent surrounding him with running back Jayden Williams, wide receiver Matthew Mahoney, and tight end Eli Raridon. Williams is set to attend Kansas State as well for college, Mahoney just recently committed to Princeton after landing twenty plus scholarships, and Raridon has seen his stock skyrocket since September 1st with a number of new offers being extended his way. Also don't forget about defensive end Nasir Washington. He had visited the University of Iowa before committing to Miami of Ohio last spring.

Other Featured Game

Iowa City High at Iowa City West

Why: While this game may not have the headliners as in past years, the Battle for the Boot remains a game to watch regardless of the records of each squad. Both starting quarterbacks have garnered attention from the Iowa coaches. Marcus Morgan of West doubles as one of the best athletes in the entire state with his skills in multiple venues. He holds six scholarships at this point in the recruiting process and has been working hard to put together a strong final year at the prep level. On the City High side of things, quarterback Raph Hamilton recently ended the recruiting process with a verbal commit to the University of Mary. Each playmaker will have a large say in who holds the bragging rights for the off-season between these two squads.

Honorable Mention:

Ankeny at Waukee

Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

Cedar Falls at Waterloo West

North Scott at Pleasant Valley

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Dubuque Senior

Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Lewis Central

Washington at Solon

West Branch at West Liberty

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Urbandale at Ames

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Urbandale at Ames

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: OABCIG at Spirit Lake

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: West Branch at West Liberty

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Nevada at Roland-Story

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: IKM-Manning at Southeast Valley

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Off Week

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Lewis Central

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Harlan at Pella