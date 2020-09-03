HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state match-ups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
Valley at Dowling Catholic
Why: In a battle that is among the top rivalries in the Midwest, these two powerhouse programs face off once again for bragging rights. Dowling Catholic comes into this battle as the seven-time defending Class 4A champions and as our #1 rated team in this class. The Maroons top recruit, tight end Andrew Lentsch, has visited Iowa City and has scholarships from Northern Iowa and others. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, expect Lentsch to have a lot of decisions before he commits to his future home. No. 2 Valley brought in future Kansas State quarterback Jake Rubley over the off-season due to the Colorado high school football season being postponed until the spring. He threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in his season debut. Rubley has Division I talent surrounding him with running back Jayden Williams, wide receiver Matthew Mahoney, and tight end Eli Raridon. Williams is set to attend Kansas State as well for college, Mahoney just recently committed to Princeton after landing twenty plus scholarships, and Raridon has seen his stock skyrocket since September 1st with a number of new offers being extended his way. Also don't forget about defensive end Nasir Washington. He had visited the University of Iowa before committing to Miami of Ohio last spring.
Other Featured Game
Iowa City High at Iowa City West
Why: While this game may not have the headliners as in past years, the Battle for the Boot remains a game to watch regardless of the records of each squad. Both starting quarterbacks have garnered attention from the Iowa coaches. Marcus Morgan of West doubles as one of the best athletes in the entire state with his skills in multiple venues. He holds six scholarships at this point in the recruiting process and has been working hard to put together a strong final year at the prep level. On the City High side of things, quarterback Raph Hamilton recently ended the recruiting process with a verbal commit to the University of Mary. Each playmaker will have a large say in who holds the bragging rights for the off-season between these two squads.
Honorable Mention:
Ankeny at Waukee
Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Cedar Falls at Waterloo West
Iowa City High at Iowa City West
North Scott at Pleasant Valley
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Dubuque Senior
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Lewis Central
Washington at Solon
West Branch at West Liberty
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Ames
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Ames
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: OABCIG at Spirit Lake
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Branch at West Liberty
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Nevada at Roland-Story
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: IKM-Manning at Southeast Valley
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Off Week
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Lewis Central
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Harlan at Pella
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.