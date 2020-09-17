HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

Top in-state games to watch
In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.
Top Game of the Week
Valley at Southeast Polk
Why: A newly minted #1 ranking in Class 4A for Southeast Polk will leave this squad with a major target on their backs for the rest of the fall. They head into this showdown undefeated through three games having taken down Waukee, Ankeny Centennial, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Junior Xavier Nwankpa has been on fire early this season with his play both offensively and defensively. He has racked up 12 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns on offense while also excelling at defensive back as well. Look for Nwankpa to be tested with a deep and talented crew of wide receivers on the opposing sidelines. Some of the elite programs across the country have continued to offer this playmaker for a reason. His quarterback, Jaxon Dailey, has thrown for nearly 450-yards in limited attempts and holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Buffalo, and Iowa State. Keep an eye in the trenches as well with Iowa's top-rated prep in 2023, Kadyn Proctor. The Hawkeyes recently extended a scholarship for him along with eight other Division I colleges. On the Valley sidelines, the uncommitted athlete to keep an eye on is tight end Eli Raridon. Iowa and a host of others have extended a scholarship since September 1st and more attention will continue to come for this sought-after pass catcher. Through two games, Raridon has seven catches for 65 yards working with Kansas State QB commit Jake Rubley this season.
Other Featured Game
Urbandale at Indianola
Why: With two Iowa commitments leading the way, Urbandale has run the table through three games along with a #2 ranking in the Class 4A ranks. Linebacker Jaden Harrell has totaled 15.5 stops and defensive end Max Llewellyn has proven to be a problem as well with 9.5 total tackles and 6.5 TFLs. This duo has been paramount to their success and a big part of why they have given up just thirteen points total over their last two games. The J-Hawks also have a potential star at quarterback to follow in sophomore Peyton Rottinghaus along with senior athlete Tucker Langenberg. With the Urbandale connection to Iowa City, expect both to garner evaluations from the coaching staff in Iowa City. As for Indianola, running back Kael Kolarik was able to make a game trip to campus late last fall and had very positive things to say about the Hawkeye program as a whole. He has 268 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns for a team that is working hard to turn the corner in the win column.
Honorable Mention:
Waukee at Dowling Catholic
Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg
Johnston at Ankeny Centennial
St. Edmond at West Hancock
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Western Christian at West Sioux
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Indianola
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Urbandale at Indianola
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: East Sac County at OABCIG
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Branch at Wilton
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Marshall at Roland-Story
Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Davenport North at Bettendorf
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Southeast Valley at Eagle Grove
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Carroll
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk
Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.