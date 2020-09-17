HawkeyeReport - Top in-state games to watch

In this update, we dive into the Iowa high school football schedule this week and take a look at the top in-state matchups to watch and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing.

Top Game of the Week

Valley at Southeast Polk

Why: A newly minted #1 ranking in Class 4A for Southeast Polk will leave this squad with a major target on their backs for the rest of the fall. They head into this showdown undefeated through three games having taken down Waukee, Ankeny Centennial, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Junior Xavier Nwankpa has been on fire early this season with his play both offensively and defensively. He has racked up 12 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns on offense while also excelling at defensive back as well. Look for Nwankpa to be tested with a deep and talented crew of wide receivers on the opposing sidelines. Some of the elite programs across the country have continued to offer this playmaker for a reason. His quarterback, Jaxon Dailey, has thrown for nearly 450-yards in limited attempts and holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Buffalo, and Iowa State. Keep an eye in the trenches as well with Iowa's top-rated prep in 2023, Kadyn Proctor. The Hawkeyes recently extended a scholarship for him along with eight other Division I colleges. On the Valley sidelines, the uncommitted athlete to keep an eye on is tight end Eli Raridon. Iowa and a host of others have extended a scholarship since September 1st and more attention will continue to come for this sought-after pass catcher. Through two games, Raridon has seven catches for 65 yards working with Kansas State QB commit Jake Rubley this season.

Other Featured Game

Urbandale at Indianola

Why: With two Iowa commitments leading the way, Urbandale has run the table through three games along with a #2 ranking in the Class 4A ranks. Linebacker Jaden Harrell has totaled 15.5 stops and defensive end Max Llewellyn has proven to be a problem as well with 9.5 total tackles and 6.5 TFLs. This duo has been paramount to their success and a big part of why they have given up just thirteen points total over their last two games. The J-Hawks also have a potential star at quarterback to follow in sophomore Peyton Rottinghaus along with senior athlete Tucker Langenberg. With the Urbandale connection to Iowa City, expect both to garner evaluations from the coaching staff in Iowa City. As for Indianola, running back Kael Kolarik was able to make a game trip to campus late last fall and had very positive things to say about the Hawkeye program as a whole. He has 268 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns for a team that is working hard to turn the corner in the win column.

Honorable Mention:

Waukee at Dowling Catholic

Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg

Johnston at Ankeny Centennial

St. Edmond at West Hancock

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Western Christian at West Sioux

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Urbandale at Indianola

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Urbandale at Indianola

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: East Sac County at OABCIG

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: West Branch at Wilton

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Matchup: West Marshall at Roland-Story

Note: A dislocated shoulder will likely force Twedt to miss the rest of the season.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Davenport North at Bettendorf

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Southeast Valley at Eagle Grove

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Lewis Central at Carroll

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Valley, West Des Moines at Southeast Polk