HawkeyeReport - Top in-state names to watch in postseason basketball

With the basketball postseason taking another step closer to the state tournament, we take a look at the Iowa recruits to watch on the hardwood over the next three days.

Waukee vs. Marshalltown Basketball Commit to Watch: Payton Sandfort, Waukee Basketball Recruits to Watch: Omaha Biliew and Pryce Sandfort, Waukee Date: 2/26 Class: 4A More: Waukee heads into the tournament as one of the most talented teams in recent memory and has been working hard to live up to the type. Iowa commit Payton Sandfort has averaged 17.7 points and a team leading 8.2 rebounds per night while being among the most efficient players in the state. His brother, Pryce Sandfort, has continued to step forward in a variety of different ways and made the most of his opportunities. Omaha Biliew, who played for Dowling a season ago, has been a force on both ends of the court by averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds, and three blocks a game.

Boyden-Hull vs. OABCIG Football Commit to Watch: Cooper DeJean, OABCIG Basketball Recruit to Watch: Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull Date: 2/27 Class: 2A More: DeJean has signed to continue his sporting career in Iowa City on the gridiron but has put together some jaw dropping highlights due to his play on the basketball court. This triple-double machine is averaging 26 points, 7.9 boards, and 7.3 assists per contest. Te Slaa is a basketball recruit with a handful of mid major scholarships. Boyden-Hull has played at an elite level all winter and this junior has been critical to their success by pouring in 21.3 points a night.

West Branch vs. Beckman Catholic Football Commit to Watch: Jeff Bowie Date: 2/27 Class: 2A More: West Branch as a team has done an excellent job relying on balance to excel and it shows with their deep playoff run. Bowie is tops on the team in scoring at 12.7 points and has used his large frame to dominate the paint. Few high school athletes can match the strength that this future Iowa defensive lineman brings to the table.

Valley vs. Urbandale Basketball Recruit to Watch: Ruot Bijiek, Valley Football Recruit to Watch: Eli Raridon, Valley Date: 2/26 Class: 4A More: Bijiek continues to see basketball scholarships pour in from around the country and has the athleticism and playmaking skills that project out well at the next level. Raridon, despite being rated among the top ten basketball players in the Class of 2022, is likely headed to continue his sporting career in football. Iowa and a number of others love his potential at tight end as he comes from a family of Division I athletes.

Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf Football Recruit to Watch: Andrew DePaepe, Pleasant Valley Date: 2/26 Class: 4A More: DePaepe is one of only two sophomores garnering playing time this winter for the Spartans within a group that has a wealth of experience. His future remains on the football field with Iowa and a number of others extending scholarships to him in the past few weeks.

Gilbert vs. Ballard Football Recruit to Watch: Kale Krogh, Ballard Date: 2/25 Class: 3A More: After a busy all state football season during the fall, Krogh has continued helping his high school win games on the basketball court during the winter. He has seen a recent flurry of football offers and that athleticism is obvious with the way he has manned the paint for one of the best squads in 3A.

ADM vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Basketball Recruit to Watch: Cole Glasgow, Dallas Center-Grimes Date: 2/25 Class: 3A More: Glasgow is one of the most explosive athletes in the state and shows it every time he takes the hardwood. He is tops on the team in scoring while having secured early basketball scholarships from the likes of North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High Basketball Recruits to Watch: Trey Campbell, Cedar Falls and Dallas Bear, Cedar Falls Date: 2/26 Class: 4A More: With early Division I basketball scholarships on the table for Campbell (2022) and Bear (2023), both will be prospects to watch over the final few years of their prep career. Each has stepped up on a senior laden Cedar Falls team that has consistently been among the best teams in all of Class 4A this winter.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City West Basketball Recruit to Watch: Josh Dix, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Date: 2/26 Class: 4A More: Few are able to impact a game throughout the entire state the way that Dix does every night he takes the court. This junior has been averaging a jaw dropping 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks every time he suits up. Dix holds a handful of mid-major offers at this point but has a critical AAU season ahead to continue raising his stock.