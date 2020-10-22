Top in-state playoff games to watch
As we head into the second round of the Iowa state high school playoffs, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.
Game of the Week
Ames at Southeast Polk
Why: Division I athletes on both sides of the football will be headlining this second round playoff matchup. Southeast Polk has spent the season in the headlines both from their play on the field and seeing the recruiting stock of their top athletes continue to pick up. Xavier Nwankpa, who recently hit the twenty digit mark with scholarships, mentioned the Hawkeyes among the colleges that are most in contact with him. His teammate, Kadyn Proctor, landed a scholarship from the University of Iowa in early September and will have other opportunities throughout the country as well. Their quarterback, Jaxon Dailey, has continued to gain interest from the Iowa staff as well.
On the other side of the field is one of the best multi-sport athletes in the Class of 2022, Tamin Lipsey. This top tier point guard has landed basketball scholarships from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have continued to follow him as well after he bounced back this summer from missing his sophomore year at the high school level. After playing wide receiver in the past, he has stepped in well behind center with over 1,000-yards passing and 10 touchdowns. His top target, tight end Corey Phillips, holds an offer from UCF while maintaining interest from Iowa and Iowa State. Southeast Polk is heavily favored to pull out this battle, but the talent on the field will be at an elite level.
Another Featured Game
Marshalltown at Urbandale
Why: The coaches at the University of Iowa blanket the state during the recruiting process and hosted Marshalltown tight end Carson Williams for a visit early on. While things didn't work out between the two parties, this senior worked his way into six scholarship offers before committing to Buffalo in June. Williams has been putting up all state type numbers this fall for the Bobcats with 353 receiving yards, two touchdowns, 46.5 tackles, and four TFLs this fall. He will be tested in a big way at wide receiver against two Hawkeye commits in Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell. This duo helped the J-Hawks win their first five games and are hungry to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Waukee during the final week of the regular season. They have combined for nearly 60 tackles and six sacks during a shortened regular season.
Honorable Mention
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Dike-New Hartford at South Central Calhoun
Lake Mills at South Winneshiek
Mediapolis at West Branch
Nevada vs. Ballard
Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley
Sioux Center at West Lyon
Treynor at Western Christian
Western Dubuque at West Delaware
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: AnkenyClass of: 2021
Matchup: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Marshalltown at Urbandale
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Marshalltown at Urbandale
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: East Sac County at OABCIG
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Mediapolis at West Branch
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Muscatine at Bettendorf
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the season at 0-7.
The Offers
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Norwalk at Lewis Central
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Valley at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Harlan
Name: Jacob Imming
High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ames at Southeast Polk
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ames at Southeast Polk
