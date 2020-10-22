As we head into the second round of the Iowa state high school playoffs, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Game of the Week

Ames at Southeast Polk

Why: Division I athletes on both sides of the football will be headlining this second round playoff matchup. Southeast Polk has spent the season in the headlines both from their play on the field and seeing the recruiting stock of their top athletes continue to pick up. Xavier Nwankpa, who recently hit the twenty digit mark with scholarships, mentioned the Hawkeyes among the colleges that are most in contact with him. His teammate, Kadyn Proctor, landed a scholarship from the University of Iowa in early September and will have other opportunities throughout the country as well. Their quarterback, Jaxon Dailey, has continued to gain interest from the Iowa staff as well.

On the other side of the field is one of the best multi-sport athletes in the Class of 2022, Tamin Lipsey. This top tier point guard has landed basketball scholarships from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have continued to follow him as well after he bounced back this summer from missing his sophomore year at the high school level. After playing wide receiver in the past, he has stepped in well behind center with over 1,000-yards passing and 10 touchdowns. His top target, tight end Corey Phillips, holds an offer from UCF while maintaining interest from Iowa and Iowa State. Southeast Polk is heavily favored to pull out this battle, but the talent on the field will be at an elite level.