{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 12:47:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Top in-state playoff games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps

As we head into the second round of the Iowa state high school playoffs, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Game of the Week

Ames at Southeast Polk

Why: Division I athletes on both sides of the football will be headlining this second round playoff matchup. Southeast Polk has spent the season in the headlines both from their play on the field and seeing the recruiting stock of their top athletes continue to pick up. Xavier Nwankpa, who recently hit the twenty digit mark with scholarships, mentioned the Hawkeyes among the colleges that are most in contact with him. His teammate, Kadyn Proctor, landed a scholarship from the University of Iowa in early September and will have other opportunities throughout the country as well. Their quarterback, Jaxon Dailey, has continued to gain interest from the Iowa staff as well.

On the other side of the field is one of the best multi-sport athletes in the Class of 2022, Tamin Lipsey. This top tier point guard has landed basketball scholarships from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have continued to follow him as well after he bounced back this summer from missing his sophomore year at the high school level. After playing wide receiver in the past, he has stepped in well behind center with over 1,000-yards passing and 10 touchdowns. His top target, tight end Corey Phillips, holds an offer from UCF while maintaining interest from Iowa and Iowa State. Southeast Polk is heavily favored to pull out this battle, but the talent on the field will be at an elite level.

Another Featured Game

Marshalltown at Urbandale

Why: The coaches at the University of Iowa blanket the state during the recruiting process and hosted Marshalltown tight end Carson Williams for a visit early on. While things didn't work out between the two parties, this senior worked his way into six scholarship offers before committing to Buffalo in June. Williams has been putting up all state type numbers this fall for the Bobcats with 353 receiving yards, two touchdowns, 46.5 tackles, and four TFLs this fall. He will be tested in a big way at wide receiver against two Hawkeye commits in Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell. This duo helped the J-Hawks win their first five games and are hungry to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Waukee during the final week of the regular season. They have combined for nearly 60 tackles and six sacks during a shortened regular season.

Honorable Mention

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Dike-New Hartford at South Central Calhoun

Lake Mills at South Winneshiek

Mediapolis at West Branch

Nevada vs. Ballard

Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley

Sioux Center at West Lyon

Treynor at Western Christian

Western Dubuque at West Delaware

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: AnkenyClass of: 2021

Matchup: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Marshalltown at Urbandale

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Marshalltown at Urbandale

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: East Sac County at OABCIG

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Mediapolis at West Branch

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Muscatine at Bettendorf

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the season at 0-7.

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Norwalk at Lewis Central

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Valley at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Bondurant-Farrar at Harlan

Name: Jacob Imming

High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Ames at Southeast Polk

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Ames at Southeast Polk

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

