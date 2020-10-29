As we head into the third round of the Iowa state high school playoffs, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Game of the Week Cedar Falls at Ankeny Why: With the addition of Arland Bruce to the lineup, the Ankeny offense continues to dominate and put up video game type numbers. This included a 70-0 drubbing over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the second round of the playoffs. The trio of Bruce, Brody Brecht, and Jase Bauer will continue to take the Hawks to another level and are hopeful that they can continue their run to the UNI-Dome. Bauer, who landed a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeye coaches earlier this month, has completed 66% of his passes for 1,421 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Brecht and Bruce have been showcased in a wide variety of ways with their skills catching, running, and returning kicks and punts. Slowing down this group will be a challenge for the entire Class 4A playoff field. On the other sidelines is a Cedar Falls squad that has won three straight games and is hopeful that they are coming together at just the right time. While they enter the game as the underdog, senior running back Ryan Ostrich recently went over the 1,200-yard rushing mark and has some stellar linemen up front blocking for him. The leader of that group is Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth, who committed to the Huskies in August.

Another Featured Game Valley at Urbandale Why: Even with 3-4 Valley traveling to 6-1 Urbandale, this has a chance to be a tight postseason battle with the talent on both sides of the field. The Tigers, whose four losses have come against top ten rated teams in Dowling, Southeast Polk, Ankeny, and Waukee, have battled through a wide range of adversity to get to this point. With Division I talent still laced up and down their roster, the time is now for Valley to make a run when it matters most. Their junior tight end, Eli Raridon, remains squarely on the radar of the Iowa coaches as he boasts scholarships from eight schools and interest from a number of others. On the Urbandale sidelines, the committed duo of Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell continue to shine for the J-Hawks in what will likely be all state seasons for both playmakers. They combined to help hold their second round playoff foe, Marshalltown, to just a single touchdown. Now the goal is to knock off one of the top programs in the state and live another day in the postseason. Honorable Mention Western Christian at OABCIG Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Assumption at North Scott Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer Independence at Solon MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg Newell-Fonda at Audubon South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar West Lyon at Spirit Lake

The Commitments Name: Cooper DeJean High School: OABCIG Class of: 2021 Matchup: Western Christian at OABCIG Name: Brody Brecht High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Cedar Falls at Ankeny Name: Arland Bruce High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Cedar Falls at Ankeny Name: Max Llewellyn High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Matchup: Valley at Urbandale Name: Jaden Harrell High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Matchup: Valley at Urbandale Name: Griffin Liddle High School: Bettendorf Class of: 2021 Matchup: Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley Name: Connor Colby High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Class of: 2021 Matchup: Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Denver at Southeast Valley Name: Jeff Bowie High School: West Branch Class of: 2021 Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble. Name: Zach Twedt High School: Roland Story Class of: 2021 Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.

The Offers Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk Name: Hunter Deyo High School: Lewis Central Class of: 2022 Matchup: Ballard at Lewis Central Name: Eli Raridon High School: Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Valley at Urbandale Name: Will McLaughlin High School: Harlan Class of: 2022 Matchup: Carlisle at Harlan Name: Jacob Imming High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Class of: 2022 Matchup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk