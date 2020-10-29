Top in-state playoff games to watch
As we head into the third round of the Iowa state high school playoffs, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.
Game of the Week
Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Why: With the addition of Arland Bruce to the lineup, the Ankeny offense continues to dominate and put up video game type numbers. This included a 70-0 drubbing over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the second round of the playoffs. The trio of Bruce, Brody Brecht, and Jase Bauer will continue to take the Hawks to another level and are hopeful that they can continue their run to the UNI-Dome. Bauer, who landed a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeye coaches earlier this month, has completed 66% of his passes for 1,421 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Brecht and Bruce have been showcased in a wide variety of ways with their skills catching, running, and returning kicks and punts. Slowing down this group will be a challenge for the entire Class 4A playoff field.
On the other sidelines is a Cedar Falls squad that has won three straight games and is hopeful that they are coming together at just the right time. While they enter the game as the underdog, senior running back Ryan Ostrich recently went over the 1,200-yard rushing mark and has some stellar linemen up front blocking for him. The leader of that group is Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth, who committed to the Huskies in August.
Another Featured Game
Valley at Urbandale
Why: Even with 3-4 Valley traveling to 6-1 Urbandale, this has a chance to be a tight postseason battle with the talent on both sides of the field. The Tigers, whose four losses have come against top ten rated teams in Dowling, Southeast Polk, Ankeny, and Waukee, have battled through a wide range of adversity to get to this point. With Division I talent still laced up and down their roster, the time is now for Valley to make a run when it matters most. Their junior tight end, Eli Raridon, remains squarely on the radar of the Iowa coaches as he boasts scholarships from eight schools and interest from a number of others.
On the Urbandale sidelines, the committed duo of Max Llewellyn and Jaden Harrell continue to shine for the J-Hawks in what will likely be all state seasons for both playmakers. They combined to help hold their second round playoff foe, Marshalltown, to just a single touchdown. Now the goal is to knock off one of the top programs in the state and live another day in the postseason.
Honorable Mention
Western Christian at OABCIG
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Assumption at North Scott
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer
Independence at Solon
MFL MarMac at Edgewood-Colesburg
Newell-Fonda at Audubon
South Central Calhoun at South Hamilton
South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar
West Lyon at Spirit Lake
The Commitments
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Western Christian at OABCIG
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Valley at Urbandale
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Valley at Urbandale
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Denver at Southeast Valley
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble.
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.
The Offers
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Ballard at Lewis Central
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Valley at Urbandale
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Carlisle at Harlan
Name: Jacob Imming
High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Ankeny Centennial at Southeast Polk
