As we head into the state quarterfinals in each class, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Game of the Week Lewis Central at Harlan Why: In the battle of two of Iowa's top defenders in the state, Lewis Central and Harlan face off in a showdown that will determine which squad will move on to the Class 3A final four. Harlan, which won their October 9th matchup 28-10, has seen the play of linebacker Will McLaughlin continue to get taken to another level. He leads the Cyclones with 53.5 tackles while also totaling 7.5 TFL, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. McLaughlin's presence on this side of the football has continued to show why the University of Iowa and three other Division I programs have extended offers his way. His counterpart on the other sidelines, Hunter Deyo, may not put up the big numbers but has proven to be nearly unblockable as a junior. His 21.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks show the havoc he has caused for one of the best teams in the state. Deyo is up to five offers at this point and will only continue to see that number grow. The Iowa coaching staff would love to see both athletes sign with the program in the winter of 2022.

Another Featured Game Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk Why: With Hawkeye targets all over the field for both teams, Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk will be a contest to keep an eye on this weekend. With the lone commitment to the Hawkeyes at this point suiting up for Kennedy, this discussion will start with their offensive tackle Connor Colby. This longtime Iowa commit has helped his squad peak at the perfect time with two rebounding playoff wins over Dubuque Senior and Prairie. Colby has continued to open up holes for his quarterback and Hawkeye recruit Max White. This senior has garnered looks from the Hawkeyes for quite some time and has shown his athleticism with 1,300 yards on the ground while at quarterback. White may be tested against Iowa's best defensive back, Xavier Nwankpa. This junior boasts scholarships from across the country and will make life tough when throwing the football. In the trenches, Kadyn Proctor has lived up to the hype with a stellar sophomore campaign. Southeast Polk may go into the game as the favorites, but with the way Kennedy has surprised many during their postseason run, anything can happen. Elite Eight Matchups Class 4A Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk Ankeny at Waukee Valley at Dowling Class 3A Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Webster City Lewis Central at Harlan Grinnell at Xavier West Delaware at North Scott Class 2A West Lyon at Central Lyon/George Little Rock PCM at West Marshall Solon at Waukon West Liberty at Camanche Class 1A West Sioux at OABCIG South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley Underwood at Van Meter Columbus Catholic at Sigourney-Keota Class A St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia Grundy Center at West Hancock Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina MFL MarMac at Saint Ansgar Eight-Man Audubon at St. Mary’s, Remsen CAM at Fremont-Mills Don Bosco at Janesville Easton Valley at Montezuma

The Commitments Name: Brody Brecht High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee Name: Arland Bruce High School: Ankeny Class of: 2021 Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee Name: Cooper DeJean High School: OABCIG Class of: 2021 Matchup: West Sioux at OABCIG Name: Connor Colby High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Class of: 2021 Matchup: Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Southeast Polk Name: Aaron Graves High School: Southeast Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley Name: Max Llewellyn High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Recap: Llewellyn excelled on both sides of the ball with a team leading 278 receiving yards while also adding 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 TFLs for an Urbandale squad that battled their way to a 6-2 mark overall. Name: Jaden Harrell High School: Urbandale Class of: 2021 Recap: Harrell to continue to step forward as a leader of the Urbandale defense and it paid dividends with their success. He finished first on the team with 45.5 tackles and also added 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and averaged 35.2 yards per punt. Name: Griffin Liddle High School: Bettendorf Class of: 2021 Recap: The Bulldogs struggled with consistency moving the football on offense and it showed in a narrow 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley. Liddle impacted games on both sides of the ball and finished his senior campaign with 18 stops, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as a senior. Name: Jeff Bowie High School: West Branch Class of: 2021 Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble. Name: Zach Twedt High School: Roland Story Class of: 2021 Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.

The Offers Name: Kadyn Proctor High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2023 Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk Name: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Class of: 2022 Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk Name: Eli Raridon High School: Valley Class of: 2022 Matchup: Valley at Dowling Catholic Name: Hunter Deyo High School: Lewis Central Class of: 2022 Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community Name: Will McLaughlin High School: Harlan Class of: 2022 Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community Name: Jacob Imming High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Class of: 2022 Recap: Imming proved to be one of the most valuable players in the state with the skills he showed on both sides of the football. He totaled 418 receiving yards, 38 tackles, and 5.5 TFLs during a stellar junior campaign. His team finished 6-3 and bowed out to Webster City in the playoffs.