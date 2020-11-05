Top in-state playoff games to watch
As we head into the state quarterfinals in each class, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.
Game of the Week
Lewis Central at Harlan
Why: In the battle of two of Iowa's top defenders in the state, Lewis Central and Harlan face off in a showdown that will determine which squad will move on to the Class 3A final four.
Harlan, which won their October 9th matchup 28-10, has seen the play of linebacker Will McLaughlin continue to get taken to another level. He leads the Cyclones with 53.5 tackles while also totaling 7.5 TFL, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. McLaughlin's presence on this side of the football has continued to show why the University of Iowa and three other Division I programs have extended offers his way.
His counterpart on the other sidelines, Hunter Deyo, may not put up the big numbers but has proven to be nearly unblockable as a junior. His 21.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks show the havoc he has caused for one of the best teams in the state. Deyo is up to five offers at this point and will only continue to see that number grow. The Iowa coaching staff would love to see both athletes sign with the program in the winter of 2022.
Another Featured Game
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Why: With Hawkeye targets all over the field for both teams, Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk will be a contest to keep an eye on this weekend.
With the lone commitment to the Hawkeyes at this point suiting up for Kennedy, this discussion will start with their offensive tackle Connor Colby. This longtime Iowa commit has helped his squad peak at the perfect time with two rebounding playoff wins over Dubuque Senior and Prairie. Colby has continued to open up holes for his quarterback and Hawkeye recruit Max White. This senior has garnered looks from the Hawkeyes for quite some time and has shown his athleticism with 1,300 yards on the ground while at quarterback.
White may be tested against Iowa's best defensive back, Xavier Nwankpa. This junior boasts scholarships from across the country and will make life tough when throwing the football. In the trenches, Kadyn Proctor has lived up to the hype with a stellar sophomore campaign. Southeast Polk may go into the game as the favorites, but with the way Kennedy has surprised many during their postseason run, anything can happen.
Elite Eight Matchups
Class 4A
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Ankeny at Waukee
Valley at Dowling
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Webster City
Lewis Central at Harlan
Grinnell at Xavier
West Delaware at North Scott
Class 2A
West Lyon at Central Lyon/George Little Rock
PCM at West Marshall
Solon at Waukon
West Liberty at Camanche
Class 1A
West Sioux at OABCIG
South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley
Underwood at Van Meter
Columbus Catholic at Sigourney-Keota
Class A
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Grundy Center at West Hancock
Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina
MFL MarMac at Saint Ansgar
Eight-Man
Audubon at St. Mary’s, Remsen
CAM at Fremont-Mills
Don Bosco at Janesville
Easton Valley at Montezuma
The Commitments
Name: Brody Brecht
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee
Name: Arland Bruce
High School: Ankeny
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Matchup: West Sioux at OABCIG
Name: Connor Colby
High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class of: 2021
Matchup: Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Name: Aaron Graves
High School: Southeast Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley
Name: Max Llewellyn
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Recap: Llewellyn excelled on both sides of the ball with a team leading 278 receiving yards while also adding 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 TFLs for an Urbandale squad that battled their way to a 6-2 mark overall.
Name: Jaden Harrell
High School: Urbandale
Class of: 2021
Recap: Harrell to continue to step forward as a leader of the Urbandale defense and it paid dividends with their success. He finished first on the team with 45.5 tackles and also added 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and averaged 35.2 yards per punt.
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Class of: 2021
Recap: The Bulldogs struggled with consistency moving the football on offense and it showed in a narrow 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley. Liddle impacted games on both sides of the ball and finished his senior campaign with 18 stops, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as a senior.
Name: Jeff Bowie
High School: West Branch
Class of: 2021
Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble.
Name: Zach Twedt
High School: Roland Story
Class of: 2021
Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.
The Offers
Name: Kadyn Proctor
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2023
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Name: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: Valley
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Valley at Dowling Catholic
Name: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community
Name: Will McLaughlin
High School: Harlan
Class of: 2022
Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community
Name: Jacob Imming
High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class of: 2022
Recap: Imming proved to be one of the most valuable players in the state with the skills he showed on both sides of the football. He totaled 418 receiving yards, 38 tackles, and 5.5 TFLs during a stellar junior campaign. His team finished 6-3 and bowed out to Webster City in the playoffs.
