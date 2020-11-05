 Top in-state playoff games to watch Iowa Hawkeyes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 09:26:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Top in-state playoff games to watch

Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
Staff
@iowapreps

As we head into the state quarterfinals in each class, we take a look at the top in-state matchups and where all of the Iowa commits and top targets are playing this week.

Game of the Week

Lewis Central at Harlan

Why: In the battle of two of Iowa's top defenders in the state, Lewis Central and Harlan face off in a showdown that will determine which squad will move on to the Class 3A final four.

Harlan, which won their October 9th matchup 28-10, has seen the play of linebacker Will McLaughlin continue to get taken to another level. He leads the Cyclones with 53.5 tackles while also totaling 7.5 TFL, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. McLaughlin's presence on this side of the football has continued to show why the University of Iowa and three other Division I programs have extended offers his way.

His counterpart on the other sidelines, Hunter Deyo, may not put up the big numbers but has proven to be nearly unblockable as a junior. His 21.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks show the havoc he has caused for one of the best teams in the state. Deyo is up to five offers at this point and will only continue to see that number grow. The Iowa coaching staff would love to see both athletes sign with the program in the winter of 2022.

Another Featured Game

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Why: With Hawkeye targets all over the field for both teams, Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk will be a contest to keep an eye on this weekend.

With the lone commitment to the Hawkeyes at this point suiting up for Kennedy, this discussion will start with their offensive tackle Connor Colby. This longtime Iowa commit has helped his squad peak at the perfect time with two rebounding playoff wins over Dubuque Senior and Prairie. Colby has continued to open up holes for his quarterback and Hawkeye recruit Max White. This senior has garnered looks from the Hawkeyes for quite some time and has shown his athleticism with 1,300 yards on the ground while at quarterback.

White may be tested against Iowa's best defensive back, Xavier Nwankpa. This junior boasts scholarships from across the country and will make life tough when throwing the football. In the trenches, Kadyn Proctor has lived up to the hype with a stellar sophomore campaign. Southeast Polk may go into the game as the favorites, but with the way Kennedy has surprised many during their postseason run, anything can happen.

Elite Eight Matchups

Class 4A

Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Ankeny at Waukee

Valley at Dowling

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Webster City

Lewis Central at Harlan

Grinnell at Xavier

West Delaware at North Scott

Class 2A

West Lyon at Central Lyon/George Little Rock

PCM at West Marshall

Solon at Waukon

West Liberty at Camanche

Class 1A

West Sioux at OABCIG

South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley

Underwood at Van Meter

Columbus Catholic at Sigourney-Keota

Class A

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Grundy Center at West Hancock

Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina

MFL MarMac at Saint Ansgar

Eight-Man

Audubon at St. Mary’s, Remsen

CAM at Fremont-Mills

Don Bosco at Janesville

Easton Valley at Montezuma

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Ankeny at Waukee

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: West Sioux at OABCIG

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Recap: Llewellyn excelled on both sides of the ball with a team leading 278 receiving yards while also adding 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 TFLs for an Urbandale squad that battled their way to a 6-2 mark overall.

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Recap: Harrell to continue to step forward as a leader of the Urbandale defense and it paid dividends with their success. He finished first on the team with 45.5 tackles and also added 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and averaged 35.2 yards per punt.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Recap: The Bulldogs struggled with consistency moving the football on offense and it showed in a narrow 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley. Liddle impacted games on both sides of the ball and finished his senior campaign with 18 stops, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as a senior.

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Recap: Bowie and the Bears lost in the second round of the playoffs to Mediapolis, 20-13. This senior finished his final year of prep football with 20.5 stops, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one recovered fumble.

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland Story

Class of: 2021

Recap: A shoulder injury in the third game sidelined Twedt for the rest of the season. He finished his senior year with 29 rushes for 103 yards, 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, and 1 interception. His team finished the fall at 0-7.

The Offers

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Valley at Dowling Catholic

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Lewis Central at Harlan Community

Name: Jacob Imming

High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class of: 2022

Recap: Imming proved to be one of the most valuable players in the state with the skills he showed on both sides of the football. He totaled 418 receiving yards, 38 tackles, and 5.5 TFLs during a stellar junior campaign. His team finished 6-3 and bowed out to Webster City in the playoffs.

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of Iowa high school athletics.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}