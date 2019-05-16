Hawkeye Report takes a look at a number of names to watch this week at the 2019 State track meet.

The Commits

Logan Jones, Lewis Central

Event: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put

Class of 2020

More: Jones is an elite in-state piece in the Class of 2020 and will anchor the defensive line for years to come. His strength and athleticism will be on full display at the state track meet as he hopes to compete for two state titles.

Noah Fenske, New Hampton

Event: 2A Discus, 2A Shot Put

Class of 2019

More: Fenske is another classic multi-sport athlete that the Iowa coaches seek when recruiting football prospects. He has recorded the longest shot put and discus throw this season at the Class 2A and will be a contender in both this week.

Nick DeJong, Pella

Event: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put

Class of 2019

More: DeJong decided early on that walking-on in Iowa City is where he wants to be in college. This multi-sport athlete was all state in football, averaged ten-points per game in basketball, and is now competing in two events at state track.

Tyler Endres, Norwalk

Event: 3A Shot Put

Class of 2019

More: Endres has been a four-year starter along the offensive line at Norwalk and was an early addition to Iowa's 2019 recruiting class. That decision allowed him to excel in other sports and has him among the favorites to compete for a championship in shot put.

Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty

Event: 2A Discus, 2A Shot Put

Class of 2019

More: Daufeldt grew up following the Hawkeyes and will be living that dream when he walks-on in Iowa City this fall. He has been a dominant athlete in the trenches at West Liberty and hopes to work his way onto scholarship in Iowa City.

Clayton Thurm, Williamsburg

Event: 2A Shot Put

Class of 2019

More: When the University of Iowa came calling for Thurm with an opportunity to walk on, it was something that proved to be too difficult for this senior to turn down.

Keontae Luckett, New London

Event: 1A 200 Meters

Class of 2019

More: The athleticism and speed that helped Luckett dominate opposing defenses as a senior has him as a dark horse for the 200 Meters title. This future walk-on is seeking to continue building on the success at New London.

The Current Recruits

Cairron Hendred, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Event: 4A 100 Meters, 4A 200 Meters

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: Hendred visited Iowa City for a spring practice and has been on the radar of the Hawkeyes after going over the 1,200-yard rushing mark as a junior. His team boasts a number of other potential recruits at the college level.

Brody Brecht, Ankeny

Event: 4A 200 Meters

Class of 2021

Offer: No

More: Brecht is a tough receiver to stop with his height and will be an impact player at Ankeny over the final two years of his prep career. He went over the 500-yard receiving mark and currently boasts two Division I scholarship offers.

Aaron Smith, Waukee

Event: 4A 200 Meters, 4A 400 Meters

Class of 2021

Offer: No

More: Smith will be one to watch in the Class of 2021 for the impact he was able to make as a sophomore against 4A foes. He will be one of the leaders for the Warriors on defense this fall and has the speed to make plays in the defensive secondary.

Tamin Lipsey, Ames

Event: 4A 110 Meter Hurdles, 4A Long Jump

Class of 2022

Offer: No

More: Lipsey is one of the top athletes overall in the Class of 2022, but his future likely is in hoops at this point. Colleges across the country are recruiting this playmaking point guard and the University of Iowa is certainly among that group.

Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West

Event: 4A High Jump

Class of 2021

Offer: No

More: Iowa State stepped up with an offer for Morgan recently and have shown that they are not afraid to recruit in the backyard of the Hawkeyes. He has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 after a stellar sophomore campaign.

Wyatt Wegener, Algona

Event: 3A 100 Meters, 3A 200 Meters

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: The athleticism of Wegener on the football field and the track are at another level compared to others in his class. He dominated with the football in his hands as he had 792 yards rushing and 979 yards receiving during the 2018 season. That same speed is on display in Des Moines.

Jace Andregg, Solon

Event: 3A Long Jump

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: Andregg is another athletic freak who remains on the radar of the coaches in Iowa City. His performance at camp this summer with the Hawkeyes is critical for his recruiting, but a number of other colleges remain in the picture as well.

Cade Moore, Centerville

Event: 3A Discus

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: Moore is a force in the trenches at Centerville who has been able to visit Iowa City multiple times over the last 18 months. He would have a tough time saying no to the Hawkeyes if they were to offer.

Henry Lutovsky, Mt Pleasant

Event: 3A Shot Put

Class of 2021

Offer: No

More: Lutovsky has been one of the hottest recruits in the entire state this off-season with Iowa State, Missouri, and Nebraska all extending offers. Iowa has brought him in for visits but is remaining patient with a scholarship for this elite sophomore as of now.

Jacob Baier, Ankeny

Event: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: A 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame combined with a strong showing last fall as a junior are why Baier is a name to watch within the Class of 2020.

Kade Lynott, West Sioux

Event: 2A Long Jump

Class of 2020

Offer: No

More: West Sioux has an elite core of players in the Class of 2020 and Lynott is certainly one of them. He has been a big part of back-to-back state titles. As a junior, Lynott led the team with 994 yards rushing and 1,567 yards receiving.

The Former Recruits

Darien Porter, Bettendorf

Event: 4A 100 Meters, 4A 200 Meters, 4A 400 Meters

Signed with Iowa State

Anthony Coleman, Johnston

Event: 4A 100 Meters

Signed with North Dakota State

Carter Bell, Bettendorf

Event: 4A Long Jump

Signed with South Dakota

Jake Remsburg, Valley, WDM

Event: 4A Discus, 4A Shot Put

Signed with Iowa State

Adam Bock, Solon

Event: 3A 100 Meters

Signed with South Dakota State

Caleb Siech, Waverly-SR

Event: 3A Discus

Committed to Miami (OH)

Mosai Newsom , Waverly-SR

Event: 3A Discus, 3A Shot Put

Signed with Nebraska

Coal Flansburg, Solon

Event: 3A Discus

Signed with Iowa State

Caleb Lomica , North Polk

Event: 3A Discus

Signed with Northern Iowa

Tyler Miller, Greene County

Event: 2A Discus, 2A Shot Put

Committed to Iowa State