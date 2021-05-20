Top names to watch at state track
Hawkeye Report takes a look at a number of names to watch this week at the 2021 State Track Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Future Hawkeyes
OABCIG, Class of 2021
Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay
More: It is hard to argue with the dominant athleticism that DeJean has showcased during the track season and heads into state as the favorite for the three individual events that he qualified for.
Ankeny, Class of 2021
Events: 4A 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay
More: Brecht has continued to showcase his athleticism this spring on the track and has remained in contention for a state crown all season long.
Des Moines North, Class of 2001
Events: 4A Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay
More: Hilson proved to be a difference maker athletically that helped him land with the Hawkeyes and is among the top ten long jumpers at the Class 4A level this season.
Dallas Center-Grimes, Class of 2021
Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay, Sprint Medley
More: Brand turned down a number of other college opportunities to walk on at Iowa and his speed has helped him land an opportunity to compete at state track.
Prospects
Southeast Polk, Class of 2022
Events: 4A Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay
More: Nwankpa heads into state with the seventh best long jump recorded in 4A and as one of the top overall recruits in the country. The amount of college recruiting he has seen over the last six months continues to grow with some of the top programs in the country extending offers his way.
Lewis Central, Class of 2022
Event: 4A Shot Put
More: Deyo is an elite performer at defensive tackle and his play in the trenches has allowed him to land an offer from Iowa and a variety of other programs across the Midwest.
Marion, Class of 2023
Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay
More: Mota has seen his stock go to another level this off-season and added a new offer from the Hawkeyes just this past week to go along with ones from Iowa State and Kansas State. More are sure to come once he hits the camp circuit this summer.
Harlan, Class of 2023
Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash
More: With a 6-foot-2, 185 pound frame with speed, Hall will be a target on the radar of Division I coaches throughout the Midwest.
Ames. Class of 2022
Event: 4A Discus
More: Phillips remains one of the top multi-sport athletes within the state and has played his way into three Division I college scholarships.
West Liberty, Class of 2022
Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, Shuttle Hurdle Relay
More: Seven scholarships are currently on the table with Iowa and a number of others following his progress. A strong run this camp season could help him hit double digit offers.
Western Christian, Class of 2022
Event: 2A Discus
More: Will Iowa extend an offer during the summer to Van Vugt? The Hawkeye staff has liked what they have seen so far and this big man has proven to be a dominant multi-sport athlete.
Durant, Class of 2023
Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x400 Meter Relay
More: DeLong was able to take a game day visit to Iowa City as a freshman and the playmaking skills that has allowed him to shine on both sides on the ball will continue to open the door for him at the college level.
Cedar Rapids Washington, Class of 2023
Events: 4A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, Sprint Medley
More: A sophomore with speed to burn, Thompson will be attending Iowa's camp this summer.
Muscatine, Class of 2022
Events: 4A Discus, Shot Put
More: The hard work of Recker has allowed this 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end to qualify for multiple events in Des Moines.
Ankeny, Class of 2022
Events: 4A 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay
More: The Ankeny running back will be attending Iowa's camp on June 6.
Lewis Central, Class of 2023
Events: 4A 4x200 Meter Relay, Distance Medley
Notes: Humpal already has an early offer from Iowa State and more are sure to come.
Southeast Polk, Class of 2022
Events: 4A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay
More: Christiansen is another elite weapon returning for the Rams for the fall season and his speed has him on the radar of the Hawkeye coaching staff.
