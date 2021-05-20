Top names to watch at state track

MORE: Schedule | Results | Livestream

Hawkeye Report takes a look at a number of names to watch this week at the 2021 State Track Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Future Hawkeyes

Cooper DeJean

OABCIG, Class of 2021

Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay

More: It is hard to argue with the dominant athleticism that DeJean has showcased during the track season and heads into state as the favorite for the three individual events that he qualified for.

Brody Brecht

Ankeny, Class of 2021

Events: 4A 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay

More: Brecht has continued to showcase his athleticism this spring on the track and has remained in contention for a state crown all season long.

Deavin Hilson

Des Moines North, Class of 2001

Events: 4A Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay

More: Hilson proved to be a difference maker athletically that helped him land with the Hawkeyes and is among the top ten long jumpers at the Class 4A level this season.

Zach Brand

Dallas Center-Grimes, Class of 2021

Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay, Sprint Medley

More: Brand turned down a number of other college opportunities to walk on at Iowa and his speed has helped him land an opportunity to compete at state track.

Prospects

Xavier Nwankpa

Southeast Polk, Class of 2022

Events: 4A Long Jump, 4x100 Meter Relay

More: Nwankpa heads into state with the seventh best long jump recorded in 4A and as one of the top overall recruits in the country. The amount of college recruiting he has seen over the last six months continues to grow with some of the top programs in the country extending offers his way.

Hunter Deyo

Lewis Central, Class of 2022

Event: 4A Shot Put

More: Deyo is an elite performer at defensive tackle and his play in the trenches has allowed him to land an offer from Iowa and a variety of other programs across the Midwest.

Alex Mota

Marion, Class of 2023

Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay

More: Mota has seen his stock go to another level this off-season and added a new offer from the Hawkeyes just this past week to go along with ones from Iowa State and Kansas State. More are sure to come once he hits the camp circuit this summer.

Aidan Hall

Harlan, Class of 2023

Events: 3A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash

More: With a 6-foot-2, 185 pound frame with speed, Hall will be a target on the radar of Division I coaches throughout the Midwest.

Corey Phillips

Ames. Class of 2022

Event: 4A Discus

More: Phillips remains one of the top multi-sport athletes within the state and has played his way into three Division I college scholarships.

Jahsiah Galvan

West Liberty, Class of 2022

Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, Shuttle Hurdle Relay

More: Seven scholarships are currently on the table with Iowa and a number of others following his progress. A strong run this camp season could help him hit double digit offers.

Kyson Van Vugt

Western Christian, Class of 2022

Event: 2A Discus

More: Will Iowa extend an offer during the summer to Van Vugt? The Hawkeye staff has liked what they have seen so far and this big man has proven to be a dominant multi-sport athlete.

Nolan DeLong

Durant, Class of 2023

Events: 2A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x400 Meter Relay

More: DeLong was able to take a game day visit to Iowa City as a freshman and the playmaking skills that has allowed him to shine on both sides on the ball will continue to open the door for him at the college level.

Miles Thompson

Cedar Rapids Washington, Class of 2023

Events: 4A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay, Sprint Medley

More: A sophomore with speed to burn, Thompson will be attending Iowa's camp this summer.

Nolan Recker

Muscatine, Class of 2022

Events: 4A Discus, Shot Put

More: The hard work of Recker has allowed this 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end to qualify for multiple events in Des Moines.

Colin Kadolph

Ankeny, Class of 2022

Events: 4A 4x100 Meter Relay, 4x200 Meter Relay

More: The Ankeny running back will be attending Iowa's camp on June 6.

Jonathan Humpal

Lewis Central, Class of 2023

Events: 4A 4x200 Meter Relay, Distance Medley

Notes: Humpal already has an early offer from Iowa State and more are sure to come.

Titus Christiansen

Southeast Polk, Class of 2022

Events: 4A 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay

More: Christiansen is another elite weapon returning for the Rams for the fall season and his speed has him on the radar of the Hawkeye coaching staff.