HawkeyeReport - Top names to watch at state basketball

Hawkeye Report dives into the state basketball tournament in all four classes and what to watch for throughout a week of high school hoops.

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Falls vs. #8 Dubuque, Senior

Game Day/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 12:00 PM

What to Watch: Cedar Falls remains loaded with Division I prospects throughout their roster and comes into this battle having run the table throughout 2020-2021. Landon Wolf (2021) and Chase Courbat (2021) both have signed with Northern Iowa while Trey Campbell (2022) and Dallas Bear (2023) both hold early Division I scholarships. The Tigers have had lofty goals all season and have played up to them thus far. Senior upset their rivals from Hempstead on the road to state. Their leading scorer, Jim Bonifas, will be suiting up for Iowa State next fall and was on the radar for some time by the Hawkeye football coaches.

#4 Johnston vs. #5 Dowling Catholic

Game Day/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 10:00 AM

What to Watch: Big game experience has allowed Johnston to excel during the course of the winter and has pushed them to the final eight in Class 4A. The hard work of leading scorer Reid Grant (2021) has opened up his future on the hardwood at North Dakota. Dowling has continued to win games when it matters most. Big man Ryan Riggs (2021) has put together an all state caliber season but has a lot of help around him

#3 Ames vs. #6 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Game Day/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 2:00 PM

What to Watch: This may be one of the most interesting first round battles as it pits Iowa's top two players in the Class of 2022, Ames guard Tamin Lipsey and Lincoln guard Josh Dix. Both are explosive athletes who have played their way into Division I scholarship offers. Each one has continued to garner attention from the Iowa basketball coaches. A strong showing in this game and into the AAU season could help take their stock to another level. Ames also has Division I football recruit Corey Phillips in their frontcourt.

#2 Waukee vs. #7 Pleasant Valley

Game Day/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 4:00 PM

What to Watch: Pleasant Valley has leaned heavily on their defense and will need to step forward in a big way to slow down the weapons at Waukee. Iowa signee Payton Sandfort (2021) and Drake signee Tucker DeVries (2021) are among the best duos in recent memory with their size and ability to make plays all over the court. Don't sleep on their sophomore teammates, Omaha Biliew (2023) and Pryce Sandfort (2023). They are both Division I prospects for a reason.

Class 3A

#1 Ballard vs. #8 Clear Lake

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 2:00 PM

What to Watch: The size and strength of Kale Krogh (2022) has allowed him to crack the lineup for an experienced laden group at Ballard. This dominating offensive lineman has seen his offer total grow in recent weeks as a football player while showing that athleticism on the hardwood. Clear Lake brings an impressive 22-2 mark into this battle but is being overlooked due to their schedule that consists of a number of smaller schools.

#4 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #5 Assumption, Davenport

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 4:00 PM

What to Watch: The playmaking skills of Dallas Center-Grimes guard Cole Glasgow (2022) will be faced off against Assumption guard/Texas signee Emarion Ellis (2021) in what could be another first round game to circle. Both standouts have been putting up all state numbers and shining on the big stage in Des Moines will only cement their legacy this winter. Also don't forget about future Iowa State Cyclone offensive lineman Tyler Maro (2021).

#3 Western Dubuque vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 6:00 PM

What to Watch: Even without a single player averaging over 12-points a game, the balance of Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been critical to their path to the state tournament. Western Dubuque counters with the duo of Dylan Johnson (2021) and Garrett Baumhover (2021) combining to score over 30-points per night.

#2 Pella vs. #7 Monticello

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 8:00 PMW

hat to Watch: Many overlook Monticello due to their schedule but they remain the lone Class 3A team left undefeated. That says a lot about what Justin Recker and his crew have accomplished during the winter. The tradition-rich Pella has battled their way to 22-victories with Grant Nelson (2021), Karl Miller (2022), and Noan Miller (2022) all averaging double figures.

Class 2A

#1 Boyden-Hull vs. #8 South Central Calhoun

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 6:00 PM

What to Watch: The junior class is well represented in Des Moines this week and Boyden-Hull forward Tanner Te Slaa (2022) is certainly part of that. His versatility has helped him land mid major Division I scholarships for hoops and more could be on the way with a strong showing at state.

#4 Aplington-Parkersburg vs. #5 Van Meter

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 8:00 PM

What to Watch: With both teams have a number of younger athletes among their top scorers, both Aplington-Parkersburg and Van Meter have a chance to be here for years to come. Their youthful cores have not stopped them from making the shots needed to battle it out among the final eight clubs in Class 2A.

#3 Des Moines Christian vs. #6 Beckman Catholic

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 10:00 AM

What to Watch: With an early season win over Pella, Des Moines Christian proved that they have the potential to play with nearly anyone in the state. Beckman struggled throughout the course of a WaMac season but picked it up at the perfect time to make a strong postseason push.

#2 Western Christian vs. #7 Camanche

Game Day/Time: Tuesday, March 9 at 12:00 PM

What to Watch: These two tradition rich programs are right back in the thick of things for a push towards the championship. Western Christian has seen the trio of Ty Van Essen (2022), Wyatt Gulker (2022), and Eli Van Essen (2022) all step into bigger roles as the year rolled around and has Division I football recruit Kyson Van Vugt coming off the bench as well. Camanche will counter with Jordan Lawrence (2021), Zach Erwin (2022), and Zayne Feller bringing their combined 40 points per game into the battle.

Class 1A

#1 North Linn, Troy Mills vs. #8 South Winneshiek

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 10:00 AM

What to Watch: Some of the names have changed but the winning ways of North Linn have continued on the hardwood as they spot a 25-0 mark heading into this contest. Guard Austin Hilmer (2022) leads a younger core of players that have exceeded expectations thus far.

#4 Martensdale-St. Marys vs. #5 Easton Valley

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 12:00 PM

What to Watch: The offensive balance of Martensdale-St. Marys will battle one of the top scorers in the state in Kaleb Cornilsen (2021) of Easton Valley. This senior is averaging 23 points and 10 boards a night for a club that has lived up to their preseason hype.

#2 Lake Mills vs. #7 Montezuma

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 2:00 PM

What to Watch: With two of the most athletic squads in Class 1A facing off in the first round, Lake Mills and Montezuma could go down to the wire. Eddie Burgess (2022) of Montezuma has missed time this season but doubles as one of the best football prospects within the junior class.

#3 Grand View Christian vs. #6 St. Mary’s, Remsen

Game Day/Time: Monday, March 8 at 4:00 PM

What to Watch: The brutal regular season schedule of Grand View Christian should have them battle tested and ready to go on Monday. Big man Daniel Tobiloba (2023) has worked hard to grow into his frame and is averaging nearly five blocks a contest at 6-foot-11.