The 2019 Iowa high school football playoffs kickoff on Friday and include a number of University of Iowa commitments and recruits. We take a look at what games to watch for Hawkeye fans.

The Commitments

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Dowling Catholic

Class of: 2020

Opening Opponent: Des Moines Roosevelt

More: Williams may have missed action at the start of the year, but this is his time to shine for the Maroons. He is averaging nearly 10-yards per carry while totaling 689-yards on the ground. Look for the workload of Williams to increase with Dowling shooting for another state crown.

Names: Ethan Hurkett & Josh Volk

High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier Class of: 2020

Opening Opponent: North Scott

More: Getting Volk back on the field combined with the strong play by Hurkett will make the Saints a squad to watch heading into the playoffs. The path in the postseason is dangerous with North Scott (8-1) and a Western Dubuque (9-0) that knocked off Xavier in the regular season.

Name: Logan Jones

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2020

Opening Opponent: Oskaloosa

More: Lewis Central has spent the majority of the season rated among the top teams in Class 3A and Jones has been a big part of their success. He has eight tackles for loss and four sacks for a squad that heads into the playoffs at 8-1 overall.

Name: Aaron Blom

High School: Oskaloosa

Class of: 2020

Opening Opponent: Lewis Central

More: Blom will could end up battling a number of future teammates in Iowa City as this senior has pledged to walk-on with the Hawkeyes to kick. He is 6-7 on field goal attempts with a long of 46-yards.

Name: Isaiah Wagner

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2020

Opening Opponent: Ankeny

More: Wagner decided early in the fall that walking-on at the University of Iowa was an option too good for him to turn down. This senior has racked up 356 receiving yards and four touchdowns while helping Southeast Polk to a much better regular season than many expected.

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Opening Opponent: Ankeny Centennial

More: Harrell and the J-Hawks may come into this game as the underdog but this elite junior has taken his game to another level. He leads the team with 52 stops and three tackles for loss during the regular season.

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Opening Opponent: Fort Dodge

More: Colby and the Cougars surprised many on their way to a district title and a lone loss in 2019 to #1 rated Valley. They will face a CIML foe in Fort Dodge that is capable of putting up some big numbers offensively.