Another week into the 2019 Iowa High School football playoffs and many Hawkeye commits and recruits remain in action. We take a look at the results and top names to watch once again heading into the semifinals.

The Commitments

Name: Logan Jones

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2020

Semifinal Opponent: Western Dubuque

The Semifinals: Jones and company will be making a trek to the UNI-Dome for their showdown with Western Dubuque. Their foes come into the game undefeated and have one of the best athletes in the state in future Ole Miss baseball player Calvin Harris at quarterback.

The Quarterfinals: Their 12-0 shutout over Dallas Center-Grimes allowed Jones to have one of the best games in his high school career. He was a man among boys with 8.5 stops, five tackles for loss, and a ridiculous four sacks.

The First Round: Jones had a quiet night with just two tackles, but his team dominated against Oskaloosa in all facets during a 44-0 victory. Foes have spent the fall trying to avoid the force of nature in this future Hawkeye.

Pre-Playoff Thoughts: Lewis Central has spent the majority of the season rated among the top teams in Class 3A and Jones has been a big part of their success. He has eight tackles for loss and four sacks for a squad that heads into the playoffs at 8-1 overall.

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Dowling Catholic

Class of: 2020

Semifinal Opponent: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

The Semifinals: The semifinal matchup against Kennedy pits two squads that have continued to garner a great deal of attention from the University of Iowa. While they won't be on the field at the same time, Williams and Connor Colby will eventually be teaming up in Iowa City.

The Quarterfinals: With 17 carries coming his way, Williams torched the Ankeny defense with 191 yards and three touchdowns in their resounding 42-14 win over the Hawks. This senior is a playmaker and continues to prove it.

The First Round: Williams proved to be the work horse of the Dowling offense in this contest as he led the team with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a four touchdown victory against Des Moines Roosevelt.

Pre-Playoff Thoughts: Williams may have missed time at the start of the year, but this is his time to shine for the Maroons. He is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry while totaling 689 yards on the ground.

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Semifinal Opponent: Dowling Catholic

The Semifinals: The Cougars head into this matchup as the heavy underdog against Dowling Catholic.

The Quarterfinals: The run game of Kennedy once again was their driving force as they moved into the semifinals with a 27-13 victory over Urbandale. Max White, who has visited Iowa City, led the charge with 143 yards on the ground at quarterback.

The First Round: The Cougar offense was on fire as they gashed Fort Dodge with 470 yards rushing on their way to a dominating 63-6 victory. This big man helped three of his teammates rush for over 80 yards on the evening.

Pre-Playoff Thoughts: Colby and the Cougars surprised many on their way to a district title and a lone loss in 2019 to #1 rated Valley. They will face a CIML foe in Fort Dodge that is capable of putting up some big numbers offensively.

Name: Jack Johnson (preferred walk-on)

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Semifinal Opponent: Bettendorf

The Semifinals: The only thing that stands between a championship game appearance for Valley is a talented squad in Bettendorf. The Tigers have answered every test thrown their way this season and head into this matchup at 11-0.

The Quarterfinals: Johnson grabbed two passes for 15 yards as they sent Waukee home for the season, 26-10. He followed that up by accepting an opportunity to walk-on with the Hawkeyes and hopes to focus on finishing the season with a championship.

The First Round: It was a slow night for Johnson in the passing game as he caught two balls for just 14 yards. The jaw dropping offensive numbers of the Tigers did continue as they blew out Indianola 42-7.

Pre-Playoff Thoughts: Johnson has been a big target in the Tiger passing game this season. They enter the postseason as the #1 rated squad at the Class 4A level.