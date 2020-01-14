Iowa running back Toren Young announced on Tuesday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes. Young, a fourth year junior who is on track to graduate this spring, told HawkeyeReport.com that he plans to enter the NFL Draft and hopes to play professionally in 2020.

This past season, the 5-foot-11, 223-pound Wisconsin native finished with 81 carries for 432 yards and one touchdown for the Hawkeyes. In his three-year career at Iowa, Young had 262 carries for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns appearing in 32 games.

IMPACT FOR IOWA

After true freshman Tyler Goodson emerged as the starter mid-season, Young shared backup duties at running back with Mekhi Sargent. In 2020, Sargent is slated to return, along with Ivory Kelly-Martin, who redshirted in 2019. Also providing depth will be redshirt freshman Shadrick Byrd along with incoming freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams.