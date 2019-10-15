Class of 2022 cornerback Toriano Pride was one of the first prospects that Iowa offered in his recruiting class. This past weekend, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound St. Louis native had a chance to return to Iowa City for a game day visit with the Hawkeyes.

“I got to meet some of the other recruits and we all ate,” said Pride. “Then I got to talk to Coach LeVar Woods. We didn’t get to talk for a long time because he had to get ready for the game, but he said he would like me to go back up there.”

Overall, Pride left Iowa City on Saturday night impressed with the Hawkeyes and the game day environment despite Iowa's 17-12 loss to Penn State.



“I love the Iowa atmosphere,” Pride said. “Especially on game day, everyone was really excited for the game and they showed all the recruits love.”

Currently, Pride holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Purdue, and Iowa State.