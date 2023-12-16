Award season remains in full swing in college football and end-of-season recognition continues to flow into Iowa City, with the latest notable honors coming in the form of All-America teams. Tory Taylor and Cooper DeJean followed up their All-Big Ten honors (and Ray Guy award win for Taylor) with a deluge of first team All-America honors as well. Those first team All-America honors added up to another crowning achievement for Taylor and DeJean: unanimous All-America status. They are the 30th and 31st Hawkeyes to achieve consensus All-America status and the 14th and 15th Hawkeyes to become unanimous All-Americans. All Iowa players who achieve consensus All-America status are honored with a portrait on the wall at the Hansen Performance Center. 16 of Iowa's 31 consensus All-Americans have played during the Kirk Ferentz Era at Iowa and 12 of the 15 Hawkeyes to achieve unanimous All-America status have played for Ferentz; nine of those 12 unanimous All-Americans have played during the last 10 seasons. Iowa fans have been witness to some truly remarkable individual talents in recent years.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLXN0cmFpZ2h0IHllYXJzIHdpdGggYSBVbmFuaW1vdXMgRmly c3QtVGVhbSBBbGwtQW1lcmljYSBzZWxlY3Rpb24sIGFuZCB0aGUg8J2XvPCd l7vwnZe58J2YhiDwnZe98J2Xv/Cdl7zwnZe08J2Xv/Cdl67wnZe6IHdpdGgg YSBjb25zZW5zdXMgQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FucyBlYWNoIG9mIHRoZSBsYXN0IGZp dmUgeWVhcnMuPGJyPjxicj4yMDIzIOKAkyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NkZWplYW4yMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2Rl amVhbjIzPC9hPiAmYW1wOyBUb3J5IFRheWxvcjxicj4yMDIyIOKAkyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY2tjYW1wYmVsbDEzMz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFja2NhbXBiZWxsMTMzPC9hPjxicj4yMDIx IOKAkyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RMaW5kZXJiYXVt P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUTGluZGVyYmF1bTwvYT48YnI+MjAy MCDigJMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpeW9uTml4 b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhdml5b25OaXhvbjwvYT48YnI+ MjAxOSDigJMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWl0aGR1 bmMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrZWl0aGR1bmMzPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzM1MzUxNDQ0NzUxMTcxNjYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Advertisement

In order to be a "consensus All-American," a player must be named to the first team by at least half of the official selectors. To be a "unanimous All-American," a player must be named to the first team by all five official selectors. The five official selectors are the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), and the Sporting News.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCU8J2Qp/CdkJrwnZCn8J2QovCdkKbwnZCo8J2QrvCdkKwg8J+H uvCfh7g8YnI+PGJyPlRvcnkgVGF5bG9yIHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9HRWtsWG5lMzZrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0VrbFhuZTM2 azwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNTMzMDIxMTUyNzMwNzY1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tory Taylor was previously named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and honored as the Big Ten Punter of the Year. Last week, he also received the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football. This season, Taylor has punted the ball 86 times for 4,119 yards, a 47.9 yard average. Of Taylor's 86 punts, 36 have traveled 50+ yards (6 went 60+ yards), 30 were downed inside the 20, 11 inside the 10, and six inside the 5-yard line. When his career is officially over after the Citrus Bowl, Taylor's career average of 46.2 yards per punt will become a new Iowa career record -- and a new NCAA career record (shattering the previous record of 42.5 yards, set by Baylor's Daniel Sepulveda). Taylor is also 20 yards away from breaking an 85-year old NCAA record for punting yards in a season (currently held by Michigan State's Johnny Pingel with 4,138) No one punted more than Tory Taylor this season, but more importantly than that -- no one punted the ball better than Tory Taylor this season, and certainly not at the rate of punting Taylor was called upon to provide. Taylor's booming, field position-flipping kicks were a critical part of Iowa's complementary football approach.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXMiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCU8J2Qp/CdkJrwnZCn8J2QovCdkKbwnZCo8J2QrvCdkKwg8J+H uvCfh7g8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NkZWplYW4yMz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2RlamVhbjIzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaVlPU0xKeFdYSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2lZT1NMSnhXWEk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzUzMzA2ODE2NTQyMTkxODA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cooper DeJean's season ended abruptly after 10 games when he suffered a leg injury during practice on November 15. DeJean's body of work in the 10 games that he did play was evidence of his excellence this season, though. He ended the year with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five pass break-ups, despite rarely being tested through the air. DeJean allowed zero touchdowns on 388 coverage snaps this season. Like Taylor, DeJean was also named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and earned Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors as well. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bronco Nagurski Awards and a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. DeJean was also a sensational punt returner, earning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year honors while averaging 11.5 yards per return and recording two game-winning touchdowns on returns (though only the return against Michigan State officially counted).



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCA8J2QpfCdkKUt8J2QgPCdkKbwnZCe8J2Qq/CdkKLwnZCc8J2Q mvCdkKfwnZCsIPCfh7rwn4e4PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9famhpZ2c/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9qaGlnZzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYXN0cm8yeDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhc3RybzJ4NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8zN1l3RmZzRHNLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzdZd0Zmc0Rz SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNTQxNTc1ODU0MzI3NDQ2Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==