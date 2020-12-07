HawkeyeReport - Tory Taylor named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman punter Tory Taylor has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Ray Guy Award. The award honors the best collegiate punter.

Taylor is only the second Hawkeye in school history to be named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award. Ryan Donahue was a semifinalist in 2009 and one of three finalists in 2010.

Taylor, a Melbourne, Australia, native, is one of only two Big Ten punters (Haydon Whitehead, Indiana) and one of three underclassmen (Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Porter Wilson, Duke) to be named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

Taylor has averaged 44.6 yards on 32 punts this season, which ranks third best in the conference and 18th best in the nation. Taylor has downed 17 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, along with zero touchbacks. Iowa opponents are averaging only 5.2 yards on six returns and have lost two fumbles while fielding punts.

Taylor, who was recently named to the FWAA’s Freshman All-American Watch List, has nine punts of 50 yards or more, including a season-best 61-yard punt against Michigan State. Taylor’s latest performance against Illinois featured five punts, with two punts downed inside the 20-yard line, a long of 54 yards, and a 42-yard average.

Three finalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced Dec. 22 with the winner announced Jan. 7, 2021 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

No. 18/19 Iowa (5-2) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1 or BTN.