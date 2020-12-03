HawkeyeReport - Tory Taylor named to Freshman All-American Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa freshman punter Tory Taylor has been named to the freshman All-American Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

He is one of three punters and three players from the Big Ten to be named to the watch list. The FWAA will announce its 20th Freshman All-America team in January.

Taylor, a Melbourne, Australia, native, has averaged 45.1 yards on 27 punts this season, which is the second best in the Big Ten and 16th best in the country. Taylor has downed 15 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, along with zero punt blocks and zero touchbacks. Iowa opponents are averaging just 5.4 yard on five returns and have lost two fumbles on returns.

Taylor has eight punts of 50 yards or more, including a season-best 61-yard punt against Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes are back in action Saturday, facing Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and be televised on FS1.