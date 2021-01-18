HawkeyeReport - Tory Taylor named to FWAA Freshman All-American Team

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa freshman punter Tory Taylor­ was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team, the FWAA announced Monday.

Taylor, a 23-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, is Iowa’s fourth FWAA freshman All-American in school history and the fifth Australian to earn FWAA freshman All-America honors.

Taylor became the first Hawkeye and first freshman to be named Punter of the Year in the Big Ten. He led all FBS freshman in punting average (44.1) and ranked 19th in the country.

The first-team All-Big Ten selection booted nine punts of 50 yards or longer, downed 18 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and had only one touchback in 40 attempts.

Iowa’s 42.9 net punting average was tops in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation. Opposing returners averaged only 4.7 yards on six punt returns and lost two fumbles while fielding punts.

Taylor was also named freshman All-America by 247Sports.com and second-team All-America by The Athletic.