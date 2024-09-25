PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football

Touchdown Breakdown: Kaleb Johnson vs. Minnesota

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson races to his second touchdown of the game against Minnesota on Saturday.
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson races to his second touchdown of the game against Minnesota on Saturday. (NBC Sports)
Adam Jacobi • Hawkeye Beacon
@Adam_Jacobi
Publisher, editor and beat writer, Go Iowa Awesome.

Welcome to Touchdown Breakdown, a semi-regular feature that had a worse name last year. Every week, when possible, we take a look at a pivotal touchdown with quotes from the players and coaches involved. This week: Kaleb Johnson's 15-yard touchdown that tied the game against Minnesota in the third quarter and set the stage for a dominant second half.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hjNlBweEhtZjFFP3NpPVNmZC10VnhtaTdpaHI3NkQmYW1w O3Q9MTM5P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Play begins at 2:19 of the above video, courtesy of NBC Sports and the Big Ten Network.

Iowa trailed Minnesota 14-7 at the half of Saturday's game, but two quick productive plays put Iowa inside the red zone on its first drive of the third quarter. The drive stalled at the 15, though, and Iowa faced a 3rd-and-10 in field goal range.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz: The end of the first half was disappointing, because they took it down the field twice on us (and scored) [...] Being behind is part of football too, and it's how the guys responded. We can make adjustments, the staff did a great job, [but] players win the games, and they're the guys that went out and did the work in the second half."

Quarterback Cade McNamara: "We were just itching to get back out there after halftime. We just had such a bad taste in our mouth after the first half that we wanted to get out there, get it going, let it rip, and that's what we did."

Left tackle Mason Richman: "That first drive [of the second half] was fantastic, obviously. It set the tone. We were preaching, just 'get the tempo going.'"

