Iowa trailed Minnesota 14-7 at the half of Saturday's game, but two quick productive plays put Iowa inside the red zone on its first drive of the third quarter. The drive stalled at the 15, though, and Iowa faced a 3rd-and-10 in field goal range.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz: The end of the first half was disappointing, because they took it down the field twice on us (and scored) [...] Being behind is part of football too, and it's how the guys responded. We can make adjustments, the staff did a great job, [but] players win the games, and they're the guys that went out and did the work in the second half."

Quarterback Cade McNamara: "We were just itching to get back out there after halftime. We just had such a bad taste in our mouth after the first half that we wanted to get out there, get it going, let it rip, and that's what we did."

Left tackle Mason Richman: "That first drive [of the second half] was fantastic, obviously. It set the tone. We were preaching, just 'get the tempo going.'"