As a point guard, Joe Toussaint knows he has to lead on the court and even though he's a freshman, the New York City native is doing that early on in Iowa City. Toussaint met with the Iowa media for the first time and discussed his adjustment to life in Iowa this summer, how he he is trying to lead the Hawkeyes, his early chemistry with Luka Garza, playing with toughness on both ends of the floor, and much more.