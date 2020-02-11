Tracking Iowa's early 2021 offers
As we move into mid-February, the Iowa Hawkeyes have currently offered 91 recruits in the Class of 2021. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and how that number compares to past recruiting classes.
|DATE
|RECRUITING CLASS
|NUMBER OF OFFERS
|
February 11, 2020
|
Class of 2021
|
91
|
February 12, 2019
|
Class of 2020
|
92
|
February 14, 2018
|
Class of 2019
|
83
|
February 15, 2017
|
Class of 2018
|
68
|
February 17, 2016
|
Class of 2017
|
71
|
February 18, 2015
|
Class of 2016
|
98
|
February 14, 2014
|
Class of 2015
|
54
|
February 14, 2013
|
Class of 2014
|
43
---
By State:
16 - Illinois
10 - Florida
9 - Iowa
9 - Georgia
7 - Missouri
6 - Michigan
6 - Texas
5 - Indiana
4 - Colorado
3 - Minnesota
3 - Alabama
2 - Kansas
2 - Nebraska
2 - Maryland
2 - Ohio
2 - Wisconsin
1 - Arizona
1 - Connecticut
1 - South Dakota
---
By Position:
13 - OL
11 - WR
11 - DE
11 - LB
11 - DB
9 - ATH
7 - QB
7 - TE
6 - RB
4 - DT
1 - P/K
---
By Ranking:
1 - Five-star
39 - Four-stars
49 - Three-stars
0 - Two-stars
2 - Not yet rated
---
By Commitment Status:
67 - Undecided
7 - Iowa commits
4 - Notre Dame commits
3 - Wisconsin commits
2 - Florida commits
2 - Minnesota commits
2 - Ohio State commits
1 - Auburn commit
1 - Michigan commit
1 - Nebraska commit
1 - Kansas State commit
---
|SCHOOL
|NUMBER OF 2021 OFFERS
|
Nebraska
|
326
|
Michigan
|
238
|
Penn State
|
210
|
Maryland
|
210
|
Rutgers
|
207
|
Indiana
|
194
|
Purdue
|
167
|
Minnesota
|
152
|
Ohio State
|
144
|
Michigan State
|
111
|
Wisconsin
|
102
|
Iowa
|
91
|
Illinois
|
89
|
Northwestern
|
53
