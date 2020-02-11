News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 11:43:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Tracking Iowa's early 2021 offers

Mapping out Iowa's early scholarship offers in the Class of 2021.
Mapping out Iowa's early scholarship offers in the Class of 2021.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

More: Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board

As we move into mid-February, the Iowa Hawkeyes have currently offered 91 recruits in the Class of 2021. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and how that number compares to past recruiting classes.

NUMBER OF EARLY OFFERS
DATE RECRUITING CLASS NUMBER OF OFFERS

February 11, 2020

Class of 2021

91

February 12, 2019

Class of 2020

92

February 14, 2018

Class of 2019

83

February 15, 2017

Class of 2018

68

February 17, 2016

Class of 2017

71

February 18, 2015

Class of 2016

98

February 14, 2014

Class of 2015

54

February 14, 2013

Class of 2014

43

---

By State:

16 - Illinois

10 - Florida

9 - Iowa

9 - Georgia

7 - Missouri

6 - Michigan

6 - Texas

5 - Indiana

4 - Colorado

3 - Minnesota

3 - Alabama

2 - Kansas

2 - Nebraska

2 - Maryland

2 - Ohio

2 - Wisconsin

1 - Arizona

1 - Connecticut

1 - South Dakota

---

By Position:

13 - OL

11 - WR

11 - DE

11 - LB

11 - DB

9 - ATH

7 - QB

7 - TE

6 - RB

4 - DT

1 - P/K

---

By Ranking:

1 - Five-star

39 - Four-stars

49 - Three-stars

0 - Two-stars

2 - Not yet rated

---

By Commitment Status:

67 - Undecided

7 - Iowa commits

4 - Notre Dame commits

3 - Wisconsin commits

2 - Florida commits

2 - Minnesota commits

2 - Ohio State commits

1 - Auburn commit

1 - Michigan commit

1 - Nebraska commit

1 - Kansas State commit

---

BIG TEN EARLY OFFERS
SCHOOL NUMBER OF 2021 OFFERS

Nebraska

326

Michigan

238

Penn State

210

Maryland

210

Rutgers

207

Indiana

194

Purdue

167

Minnesota

152

Ohio State

144

Michigan State

111

Wisconsin

102

Iowa

91

Illinois

89

Northwestern

53

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}