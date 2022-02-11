 Iowa Hawkeyes Recruiting: Tracking Early Class of 2023 Offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 10:12:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Tracking Iowa's early 2023 offers

Mapping out Iowa's early scholarship offers in the Class of 2023.
Mapping out Iowa's early scholarship offers in the Class of 2023.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

More: Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board

As we move towards mid-February, now is always the point in the calendar where we like to start tracking early scholarship offers in next year's recruiting class. To date, the Hawkeyes have offered 63 recruits in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and how that number compares to past recruiting classes.

NUMBER OF EARLY OFFERS
DATE RECRUITING CLASS NUMBER OF OFFERS

February 11, 2022

Class of 2023

63

February 11, 2021

Class of 2022

67

February 11, 2020

Class of 2021

91

February 12, 2019

Class of 2020

92

February 14, 2018

Class of 2019

83

February 15, 2017

Class of 2018

68

February 17, 2016

Class of 2017

71

February 18, 2015

Class of 2016

98

February 14, 2014

Class of 2015

54

February 14, 2013

Class of 2014

43

---

By State:

10 - Florida

10 - Missouri

9 - Iowa

6 - Illinois

5 - Texas

5 - Michigan

4 - Indiana

2 - Kansas

2 - Arizona

2 - Alabama

2 - Nebraska

1 - Ohio

1 - Georgia

1 - Colorado

1 - Minnesota

1 - Tennessee

1 - New Jersey

---

By Position:

14 - DL

10 - DB

8 - WR

8 - OL

6 - ATH

5 - RB

5 - LB

4 - TE

3 - QB

---

By Ranking:

1 - Five-star

26 - Four-stars

28 - Three-stars

0 - Two-stars

8 - Not yet rated

---

By Commitment Status:

56 - Undecided

3 - Iowa commits

1 - Nebraska commit

1 - Northwestern commit

1 - Florida State commit

1 - Michigan State commit

---

BIG TEN EARLY OFFERS
SCHOOL NUMBER OF 2023 OFFERS

Penn State

265

Michigan State

247

Maryland

230

Michigan

219

Nebraska

215

Indiana

183

Illinois

111

Purdue

108

Ohio State

107

Minnesota

99

Rutgers

89

Wisconsin

87

Iowa

63

Northwestern

38

---

NATIONAL EARLY OFFERS FOR POWER 5 SCHOOLS

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}